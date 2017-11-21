Bradfield – Dungworth Circular Walk

• Meeting Place – Sands Car Park, Low Bradfield which is adjacent to the cricket pitch.

• 6 miles

• Grade: Moderate

• Post Code: S6 6LB

• Grid Ref: 263917

• Parking free in Sands Car Park, Lower Bradfield, behind cricket ground.

• Walk Leaders John and Audrey Wright, Dearne Valley Ramblers.

Turn left out of car park then follow the road as it turns to the right. Walk up the hill passing The Plough Inn on your left. At the top of the hill turn left onto Hoar Stones Road and pass the Castellated Fox Holes Holiday cottages on the left.

At the next junction turn right up the road signposted Ughill and Strines. Continue uphill past the houses and, after 300 metres, take the footpath to the left, which drops downhill to Ughill Woods.

Continue on the main path ignoring the Yorkshire Water permissive path on the left.

Cross the stream and climb back up the other side (steps). Climb the ladder stile onto Corker Lane when you should turn left.

Approach the large house on your left, and just before the driveway, take the footpath on the right-hand side of the road, into a field. Climb up the field and pass over a stone stile in the top right-hand corner.

The aim for the farm buildings at Tom Hill to your left. Pass the farm buildings on your left and follow the slightly raised track that curves across the field to a gate which accesses onto the lane.

Go down the short farm lane and at the T junction turn left on the lane to reach the main road through Dungworth Village. Turn right along the road then turn left down the footpath between the Methodist Chapel and the Royal Hotel.

Continue down the path, through the stone stile, down the fenced path, past stables on the left to Dungworth Green.

Turn left over the road over the bridge and turn right before the next house. The path then curves round tom the left through woodland. Continue along, ignoring other paths to the right. The path then emerges into the fields.

Follow the path down towards the river along a sloping track. At the bottom of the slope turn left and continue to the stone stile by the metal gate. Travel along the path with a high concrete wall to your left. Cross the bridge and ascend Stacey Lane, reaching the main Loxley Road.

Turn left ands follow the road towards the Damflask Reservoir. Cross the road by the dam wall, keeping the reservoir on your left. You will then come to a break in the stone wall on the left at which time you should pass through it, the path leading you to the reservoir edge. Follow this picturesque path to the end of the reservoir. There is a further gap in the wall which leads onto the road which will take you back to Low Bradfield, and hence to your starting point in Sands Car Park.

Places of interest along the walk:

Former Lowe Bradfield School and School House – now a farm shop, was built in 1867 to replace one on a different site which was washed away during the 1864 Sheffield flood, which occurred when Dale Dyke Dam situated further up the valley broke its bank. The ensuing tide of water devastated Sheffield City, the resultant damage spreading further down the Don Valley, eventually reaching parts of Doncaster. It claimed the lives of 228 people and 700 animals.

The Plough Inn – originally a farmhouse before being converted to an Inn in the 19th century. The archway was used to take cattle into the auction yard at the rear. This was blocked of in the 1960s.

Tom Hill Farm – features and ancient timber-framed Cruck Barn.

Stacey Wheel – a water wheel know as Stacey’s wheel was located by the outflow from the reservoir. This once powered a mill used for grinding knives and razors. The mill was washed away in the flood of 1864.

Damflask Reservoir – built in 1867, one of a group of reservoirs to supply running water for the inhabitants and industries of Sheffield.

This walk was written, produced and walked by Dearne Valley Ramblers, for more interesting walks please visit http://www.ramblers.org.uk/dearne-valley or why not join them this Sunday,26 November. Worsbrough Country Park to Wentworth. This is another chance to walk a section of the South Yorkshire Way. This section of the SYW takes us from Worsbrough Country Park to Wentworth with some beautiful scenery. There will be one lunch/coffee stop near Jump Valley. PLEASE NOTE A CHANGE TO START POINT/PARKING ARRANGEMENTS FROM THOSE PRINTED IN OUR PROGRAMME. Starting point: Park in the far right newly extended section of the car park at Wentworth Garden Centre, Hague Lane, Wentworth, Rotherham. Meet at 9.30am at the latest for transfer to Worsbrough where car parking is £3. The main car park in Wentworth Village is not suitable for all day parking. Nearest postcode: S62 7TF. Start time: 9:30. Contact details: Tony Wood. Telephone: 07923242329.

