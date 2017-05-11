85,000 tipped to see RHS Flower Show at Chatsworth House

Planning for the Royal Horticultural Society’s 2017 Flower Show at Chatsworth has taken an incredible 19 months.

Iconic Chatsworth House will throw open the gates of its 1,000-acre estate next month for the annual RHS Flower Show.

RHS Chatsworth Flower Show 2017

Set in the stunning grounds of the 300-year-old home, the show will offer visitors the opportunity to experience Capability Brown’s unforgettable landscapes, relax on the banks of the River Derwent, and indulge in views of one of the UK’s most spectacular stately homes.

Organisers expect more than 85,000 people to attend the five-day event.

This is the first time Chatsworth – whose house garden covers 105 acres and is managed by a team of 20 gardeners, three trainees and 50 volunteers – has playing host to the annual show,

The showground will cover 43 acres and will host 350 exhibitors from across the UK when the show launches on Wednesday, June 7.

All Show Gardens and FreeForm installations will be built from scratch in just 20 days.

Three temporary bridges will also be installed – the longest more than 40 metres in length.

They will span the River Derwent which runs through the middle of the site.

Exhibitors will include an RHS Feature Garden, eight Show Gardens, eight Freeform Gardens, 186 Trade and Lifestyle Stands, 88 Floral Marquee and Plant Village nurseries, six Show Features and 38 Great Taste exhibitors.

The event will also feature community participants – including Bug Hotels, Well Dressing and Perfect for Pollinator Containers.

Chatsworth – which was chosen thanks to its rich gardening history – will hold the show in partnership with the Royal Horticultural Society, as part of the society’s line up of shows which includes Chelsea, Hampton Court Palace, Tatton Park and London.

More than 42,000 tickets have already been sold for the event, and the over-arching theme is ‘Design Revolutionaries.’

Among the many delights for the eyes will be a few treats for the taste buds, with plenty of inspiration and skill on the menu from The School of Artisan, which will be demonstrating how to grow, select and use tasty ingredients at very low cost.

