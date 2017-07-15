A chance to go wild at top South Yorkshire Wildlife Park

A really wild experience can be enjoyed by all the family if they visit the Yorkshire Wildlife Park this summer.

Visitors to the South Yorkshire award-winning attraction can savour a mesmerizing walk-through experience coming almost face to face with some of the world’s most beautiful and rare animals, including Amur Leopards and Tigers, Giant Otters, Meerkats, Lions, Giraffes, Rhinos and many more.

YWP, which puts conservation and education at the heart of all it does, is home to the country’s only polar bears, Victor, Pixel, Nissan and Nobby, who share one of the world’s largest reserves.

Both Leopard Heights and Land of The Tigers give a unique unhindered view of some of the world’s most endangered cats thanks to the ground-breaking design of their enclosures.

There are also a variety of food outlets as well as indoor and outdoor play areas. These include the weather proof 600 square metre Monkey Play Barn, where adults can relax with a drink and a snack while children enjoy three levels of play with a range of climbing frames, dens, slides and rope bridges – in full view of the baboons.

Every Saturday night in August the ever-popular Safari nights will be returning with a string of top rated headline acts, with separate tickets required for those nights. The event provides visitors a unique opportunity to see some of the world’s rarest and most at risk animals after hours.

On August 5, as the sun sets, the events start off with a bang as Mysterious Girl singer Peter Andre takes the stage. Peter recently released his new album Big Night Out, that promises a refreshed, new sound.

On August 12 visitors are joined by Union J, who since X Factor in 2012, they have performed all over the world.

The following weekend, on August 19, global superstars Brian McFadden and Keith Duffy from Westlife and Boyzone, will join forces to create Boyzlife. They have had sold out tours all throughout 2016 and 2017, and there are even rumours that they will be bringing a few surprises to their show.

The final nights headliners are Atomic Kitten on August 26. The all-girl band was formed in 1988 and is celebrating 19 years as one of Europe’s most loved groups. They was the first girl group to hit number one in the singles, albums and DVD charts simultaneously. Tickets for Safari Nights sold separately to general admission, see website for details visit Yorkshire Wildlife Park website.