Antiques with Michael Dowse: Expensive piece in the dinner service

With the exception of high days and holidays when was the last time any of us used a tureen to assist with the serving of our evening meal?

I suspect the answer for most of us is almost never and it really does seem such a shame.

Tureens were introduced in the early 18th century, reflecting the French fashion for serving stews, soups and sauces.

It is said that the tureen was named after the 17th century Vicomte de Turenne, who ate his soup from his upturned helmet. But in fact, the term actually derives from the French “terrine”.

The tureen became associated with a show of wealth and was often the most richly ornamented and expensive piece in the dinner service.

Soup tureens were introduced c.1720 but examples pre-dating 1750 are extremely rare.

Generally of heavy gauge silver, they were set on four cast feet, with cast scroll ring drop handles at the sides and a domed cover.

Some of the rare early tureens from the 1730s and 1740s by famous French silversmiths are among the most magnificent pieces of Rococo silver made.

Tureens from the late 18th century are generally oval and on a single pedestal foot.

They were influenced by architects such as Robert Adam who was producing designs to match the dining room furnishings.

The early 19th century Regency tureens were by contrast much heavier and more richly decorated with lion mask handles and Classical ornaments.

However this was the time when gradually fewer silver tureens were made and the ceramic versions became much more fashionable to use - when they were used at all.