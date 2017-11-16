Baking: A close family Christmas recipe

This is a Christmas cake recipe that has been in my family for three generations.

I look forward to baking it every year. Making your cake ahead of time, ideally one month, feeding it regularly with rum builds the delicious flavour and keeps it moist. By the time December comes around you’ll have a cake that tastes great on its own or is ready to decorate with marzipan and icing.

ingredients

150g raisins

200g sultanas

200g glace cherries, halved

150g cranberries

400g currants

zest and juice 1 orange

zest and juice 1 lemon

150ml dark rum, plus extra for feeding

250g unsalted butter

200g light soft brown sugar

175g plain flour

100g ground almond

½ tsp baking powder

2 tsp mixed spice

1 tsp ground cinnamon

100g flaked almond

4 large eggs

1 tsp vanilla extract

Method

Add the dried fruit, zest and juice, alcohol, butter and sugar to a large pan set over a medium heat. Bring to the boil, then lower the heat and simmer for 5 minutes. Transfer the fruit mixture to a large bowl and leave to cool for 30 minutes.

Next you heat the oven to 150C/130C fan/ gas 2. After this you grease and line a deep 20cm cake tin with two layers of greaseproof paper. And to stop the outside of the cake over-browning just wrap two sheets of newspaper around the outside of the cake tin and tie it up with string.

Next thing is to add the remaining ingredients to the fruit mixture and stir well making sure the flour is fully incorporated.

Tip into the prepared tin and level with a spatula. Bake in the centre of the oven for 2 hours.

Remove the cake from the oven and, using a skewer, poke holes in the top of cake then spoon 2 tbsp. of the rum over the cake. Leave to cool completely in the tin.

To store, once cooled, peel off the baking parchment and wrap the cake in cling film storing in a cool dark place.

Every ten days feed the cake with 1-2 tbsp. of rum until ready to ice. Don’t feed the cake for the final week before icing to give the cake chance to dry. Recipe supplied by Lizzie Schofield @bakesbybutter website. Visit www.bakesbybutter.com to order your everyday cakes and cakes for special occasions.