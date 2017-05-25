Beer and beef in an ‘unbeatable’ recipe

To say this is one of the most popular dishes in South Yorkshire would be no exaggeration.

Beef and ale pie is a favourite for many, and pies of all varieties are a speciality for True North Brew Co venues – particularly at The Broadfield on Abbeydale Road in Sheffield where the dish is revered by repeat customers.

“It’s our most popular dish – you can’t beat a good Yorkshire pie!”, said Darren Roberts, who is head chef at The Blue Stoops, Dronfield, which is another of the company’s 10 outlets in the region.

The 16th century building was previously closed for two years, but taken over and refurbished in what was a major project for the firm. It reopened last year.

Darren added: “True North pies are renowned not just at The Blue Stoops but at most of our venues including The Broadfield, The Old House, The York and The Riverside.”

Darren will be in action this Saturday as part of the Sheffield Food Festival, cooking this very pie for food-lovers at the Theatre Kitchen Marquee on Fargate from 3.10pm.

Blue Stoops High Street Dronfield. Food review.

He is a well-established member of the company, which he joined after studying at Castle College, then beginning his career by working for Sheffield International Venues and catering for large venues such as City Hall and Ice Sheffield.

Darren said: “I started nearly eight years ago at Forum Kitchen + Bar as a chef de partie. I then moved onto The York in 2010 for its opening.

“I was there for six months before I moved to The Old House where I soon became sous chef and then head chef.

“Then in 2016 True North reopened the iconic Blue Stoops in Dronfield and I became head chef there.

“We love to make good quality traditional British food but adding a twist, from Sriracha salsa with our buttermilk chicken burger to saffron potatoes with our half roast chicken.

“We love to listen to our customers and we have the freedom to deliver specials suited to our customers’ tastes.

“We focus on working with local suppliers to support our community as well as the freshness and quality of ingredients.

“We use Ray Woodhead, Moss Valley and Mr Pickles for meat, SJM fruit and veg for fresh produce and William Howe & Son for fresh fish.”

True North pies will also be available to buy at the festival alongside their Sheffield Dry Gin, with limited edition bottles of a Hop & Honey and Raspberry & Hibiscus Gin on offer to the crowds.

For beer lovers the True North Brewery on Eldon Street will also be open all weekend featuring a selection of True North ales, guest beers and a special collaboration pale ale with Mitchells Wine.

The festival runs over Saturday, Sunday and Bank Holiday Monday, with dozens of traders from across the city taking part.

* Chefs in Sheffield, north Derbyshire and the Peak District who wish to share their favourite dishes with Sheffield Telegraph readers should email Ellen Beardmore at ellen.beardmore@jpress.co.uk with their contact details and recipe suggestions.

Darren Robert’s Beef, ale and mushroom pie

INGREDIENTS (makes 15 pies)

For the pastry;

1.5kg plain flour

pinch salt

I would say a pint of water

250g butter

250g lard

1 beaten egg for wash

For the filling:

2.5kg hand dice beef chunks

1 onion, cut into rough ½ cubes

1 pint of True North Pale Ale or your chosen beer

250g mushrooms, chopped into quarters

Henderson’s Relish to taste

Salt and pepper to taste

METHOD

For the pastry:

Whisk the flour and salt together in a large bowl.

Then cut in the butter and lard with a knife or pastry blender until the mixture resembles coarse crumbs.

Add enough cold water to bring the flour to a soft dough one tablespoon at a time, blending gently until all flour is moistened and dough almost cleans the sides of the bowl.

Now you have your pastry dough wrap it in cling film and rest in the fridge for at least one hour.

For the filling:

In a pan, fry off the onions then add the diced beef. Seal and brown the meat.

Add a pint of True North Pale Ale or your chosen beer then add seasoning and Henderson’s relish to taste.

Leave to cook a while then add the mushrooms.

Cook out on low heat until meat falls apart.

Leave to cool.

While the mixture cools, roll out the flaky pastry and line your pie tin(s) with lard. You could use individual pin tins or one large pie tin.

Preheat the oven to 175°c.

Add your filling, roll over your pastry lid and brush any exposed pastry with egg wash.

Crimp the edges with a fork then bake in the preheated oven for 30-35 minutes until the pastry is golden.

Leave to rest for 10 minutes before serving.