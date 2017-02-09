Chef’s Dish: Honey roast bacon reared near home

This juicy bacon joint is the antithesis to a cheap imported ham, says head chef Ian Martin.

His signature honey roasted ham with Sheffield chilli sauce, shared here with Telegraph readers, contains ingredients either reared or grown close to where he works at PJ Taste caterers.

The team at PJ Taste

“I chose this cut of pork which is reared just a few miles from our base in Attercliffe, as it exemplifies what is good about local food”, said Ian, who has worked for PJ for six years.

“ The animals are reared with consideration and the curing process carried out in a traditional way.

“Mick the butcher likes to brine his bacon joints for a full week before drying in the cold rooms for a further 10 days.

“This ensures a full flavour, tenderness and the very opposite of a lot of imported bacon which simply oozes excess water when it hits the pan.”

Home-grown chillies and cavalo nero kale also shine in the dish, thanks to green-fingered PJ Taste founder Peter Moulam.

Ian, who has worked for the company for six years, added: “My boss Peter is the foraging nut but more recently has been establishing a forest garden producing perennial crops, edible flowers and herbs.

“It is amazing to me that even in frosts of February we are able to garnish this dish with American land cress and some viola flowers.”

PJ is well known for catering for events ranging from office lunches to conference dinners for 300 people, with clients including law firms like Wake Smith and happy couples on their wedding day.

Workers at the Advanced Manufacturing Park in Catcliffe can also tuck in to a lunch from the business in the cafe there.

The next stage in the firm’s development is the imminent opening of an upstairs facility at PJ on Staniforth Road - to become the caterer’s very own dining, conference and event space, in a twist on them supplying for other outside venues.

There will be seating for 100 people in the former Take Two Club, and there is also a local approach being taken while creating the new facility....

Peter said: “The whole space has been opened up revealing the beautiful original roof trusses to provide a space which will have a comfortable, natural feel.

“ The young Daniels Bros working out of Portland Works, Randall Street, have been commissioned to make the tables from re-used pallets.

“They are also constructing some feature curved walls and will even be making the window sills!

“The sound system is being made at Cloud Electronics 200 yards away and another local carpenter is making planters from timber salvaged from the renovation.”

Home cooks aiming to impress guests - without the stress of coming up with innovative menus, or doing the washing up afterwards - can also benefit from a new service run by the team.

PJ Taste’s dining solutions aims to take all the effort out of entertaining at home with a complete dinner party provided ready to go.

To book catering or the new meeting space call 0330 0421954 or visit PJ Taste for more information and menus.

RECIPE:Honey roasted bacon with chilli sauce

INGREDIENTS

750g Moss Valley Fine Meats streaky bacon joint in one piece 200g Sheffield Honey Blossom Honey

150ml malt vinegar

150g castor sugar

1 tsp of dried chillies (we use our own grown Apache chillies)

salt and pepper to taste

We served with local grown organic Cavolo Nero

METHOD

Cover the bacon joint with the Sheffield Honey and place into a pre-heated oven at 180 degrees.

After 10 minutes baste the joint in the honey, continuing to baste every 5-10 minutes for the full 45 minutes cooking time.

The honey will thicken and a deep red coloured glaze will result.

Remove the joint from the oven and rest for 25 minutes.

To make the sauce mix the vinegar with the sugar and chillies in a small saucepan and bring to the boil, stirring initially to dissolve the sugar.

Remove from the heat and allow to cool.

To serve simply slice the bacon spooning the sauce over the top.`