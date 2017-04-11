Competition to inspire South Yorkshire tenants and leaseholders to show off their gardens

Rotherham Council has launched its annual gardening competition in the run up to National Gardening Week, inviting council tenants and leaseholders to enter the popular contest.

The aim of the competition is to celebrate the gardening skills of people living in council homes in the borough and inspire them to show off their gardens. The closing date for all entries is Monday, 3 July 2017.

Rotherham Council’s Cabinet Member for Housing, Councillor Dominic Beck, who will present the awards, said: “We have many tenants who take a great deal of pride in their gardens, which in turn improves the image of the area as a whole, and contributes to creating places where people feel safe and encouraged to lead active lives.

“I would urge tenants or leaseholders who nurture their gardens and would like be recognised for all the hard work they put into making Rotherham more welcoming and a place to be proud of, to enter this year’s Garden Competition.”

The competition, which will be held across the whole borough, has several entry categories including: best first time entry, best multi-use garden, best balcony, patio or small space, best communal area and best garden.

The winner of each category will receive a prize of £50 and will then be entered into the best in show category, with the overall winner receiving an additional prize of £200.

In addition, the Mayor of Rotherham will also chose a garden to receive the Mayor’s choice category. Prize money is awarded in the form of high street vouchers at the awards ceremony taking place at Rotherham Town Hall on, Thursday, 7 September, 2017.

The judging panel will be made up of representatives from the Council’s Housing and Neighbourhood Services who will begin assessing the gardens in the two weeks after the closing date, weather permitting.

Entry forms are be available to fill in online on the council’s website: www.rotherham.gov.uk/housing or from local Housing Officers or residents can contact organiser, Jill Ratcliffe, by email: jill.ratcliffe@rotherham.gov.uk or telephone: 01709 334604.

This year’s National Gardening Week, running from 10–16 April 2017, will focus on ways to inspire home gardeners to gain new green skills as well as gain the many health benefits of growing plants and being active outdoors. To find out more visit: http://nationalgardeningweek.org.uk/