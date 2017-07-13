Competition: Win a family ticket to see Dinosaur World

Young dinosaur enthusiasts can come face to face with astonishingly life-like prehistoric creatures during Dinosaur World at Buxton Opera House and audiences are invited to grab their compasses and join intrepid explorers for the adventure of a lifetime.

Dare to experience the dangers and delights of Dinosaur World in this interactive new show for all the family.

We have a family ticket (four people) to give away to see Dinosaur World on Tuesday, August 1 at 2pm, at Buxton Opera House.

The “dino-drama” begins when explorer Miranda is washed up on an island where huge shapes move among the trees.

Soon she realises this is an island unlike no other, a place where prehistoric creatures still roam free, 65 million years after they were thought to have become extinct.

During the adventure families will meet a host of impressive creatures, including every child’s favourite flesh-eating giant, the tyrannosaurus rex, a triceratops, giraffatitan and segnosaurus to name just a few!

The event is suitable for children aged three and up along with their families.

Following the on-stage adventure audiences can meet the dinosaurs for a special 15 minutes’ ‘meat & greet’.

Dinosaur World will take place on Tuesday, August 1 at 2pm and Wednesday, August 2 at 11am and 2pm at Buxton Opera House.

Tickets are priced at £14.50 and £17 for special ‘danger’ seats.

Family tickets are available at a discounted rate.

For your chance to win a family ticket, answer the following question and email your answer to: barbara.craythorn@jpress.co.uk Please type Dinosaur World Competition, in the subject line and provide your address and daytime telephone number.

QUESTION: What’s the name of the explorer who gets washed up on an island?

Closing date for entries is Wednesday, July 19, 2017.

Usual Johnston Press Terms & Conditions apply.