Dower power: currying favour for quarter of a century

Bangladeshi cooking doesn't come much better than at a long established Bawtry eatery.

The South Yorkshire restaurant, currying favour with clientele old and new for almost 25 years, still serves success on a plate, accompanied here with timely "favourite Indian dish" quiz.

Reasons for continued longevity and popularity of the well-located venue is, our visit confirmed, as clear as tom yum soup itself.

Award-winning Dower House's fully air-conditioned dining area was literally breath of fresh air for mid-summer early evening dining.

Starters came in satisfying shape of Chicken Tikka (£4.50) and Tandoori Lamb Chops (£4.70).

The former was baked boneless chicken, delicately and deliciously marinated in piquant spices and cooling yogurt, the latter an appetising twist on traditional Brit dish, meat again marinated in tandoori oven to produce barbecued taste.

Dower House fine dining

Sublime South Indian continental cuisine here has won coveted British Curry Awards - Oscars of the industry.

"We were honoured to be nominated for such a prestigious award and to win and be runner up in two regions, demonstrating our hard work and dedication to providing a high quality dining experience for all of our guests," said a spokesman.

So, for mains, we looked no further than Chef's Specialities. We were not disappointed!

Lamb was order of the day as we chose Ghust Kata-Masala (£9.90) and Ghust Kalla (£10.50), both awash with authentic aromatic herbs.

Dower House inviting exterior

The former was succulent and spicy in equal measure, the meat braised and stewed to perfection. The latter, presented as a sizzling sensation, came with taste bud-tingling Tamarind sauce the overriding tone.

Sides came in form of flavoursome spinach and potato package that is Sag Aloo (£5). Other accompaniments included egg and pea-infused Special Rice (£4.50) and Onion Kulcha (£3), an onion and herb creation that was (sorry!) second to Naan.

Washed down by pint of Bangalore-based Kingfisher brew, the bill for two came in satisfyingly shy of £50.

With its well-appointed accommodation for 130, function room for further 30, free parking and Wi-Fi, it is no surprise Dower House still possesses power to pull in punters from far and wide.

Ring 01302 719696 or find DN10 6JL to share this recipe for success at a tried, tested, trusted market town mecca for fine fare.