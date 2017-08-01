Exclusive: Chatsworth Country Fair VIP prize to be won

Mind-blowing sword skills from legendary Cossack warriors and cookery demonstrations from a starry line up of the country’s most famous TV chefs are just some of the fantastic acts topping the bill at this year’s Chatsworth Country Fair, September 1-3, 2017.

The three-day celebration of the countryside set in the beautiful Chatsworth parkland is offering a feast of family entertainment, from the whirlwind that is Dzhigitovka! - The Way of the Cossack Warrior, to what is set to be one of the very last displays by the army’s world famous motorcycle display team The White Helmets.

With loads more packed into a fantastic line-up of entertainment - along with lots of cookery demonstrations from Mary Berry, Paul Hollywood, John Torode and Lisa Faulkner - this year’s event is not to be missed.

We have teamed up with Chatsworth Country Fair to offer a fantastic VIP experience for four people. The VIP package includes a three day members’ pass for four people at Chatsworth Country Fair 2017 giving exclusive use of the Members’ enclosure and ringside seating on the private lawn right at the heart of the action plus a delicious three course lunch on Saturday.

Chatsworth Country Fair will once again be hosting some of the country’s finest chefs, and we will throw in a signed copy of one of their latest books. To really make the mouth water, you will also take home a hamper of treats hand-selected by the award-winning Chatsworth Farm Shop.

And to top off this fabulous prize, you will also win a family Gold Friends membership for Chatsworth, so you can enjoy unlimited visits to the house, garden and farmyard. This includes access to all the exhibitions, invites to special Friends’ only events including the Summer Garden Party, plus free parking.

Tickets for Chatsworth Country Fair are £25 for adults per day, with fantastic discounts available when booking online. Children under 14 go in free and do not require a ticket.

