Families given confidence to get fit with South Yorkshire sessions

Shiregreen families are being encouraged to sign up for free sessions aimed at boosting their health, wellbeing and confidence.

Two courses, funded by Sanctuary Housing in partnership with Sheffield City Council and Family Learning, are taking place - a Family Fit session and a course to help parents and those who care for children build their confidence.

The two-hour Family Fit session is a one-off class on 24 February that offers the latest information on diet and fitness and includes activities for children aged from 4 to 10. There will also be fitness exercises, ideas about how to incorporate exercise into the family’s daily life and discussions on the importance of a balanced diet and how to achieve it.

It takes place at Shiregreen Neighbourhood Centre, in Westnall Road, from 10am to midday and aims to boost nutrition knowledge of families in a bid to tackle obesity in the region.

Following that will be a four-week confidence course from 3 March for parents, grandparents and carers at Shiregreen Neighbourhood Centre on Fridays at 9.15am. These sessions aim to support people to improve their confidence, which in turn can combat stress and help make their children more confident too.

Sophie Kirk, Sanctuary Housing’s neighbourhood partnerships officer for Shiregreen, said: “We hope these free Family Learning workshops will give parents and carers additional skills to benefit all of the family.”

Funding for the sessions is from Sanctuary’s Community Investment Fund, which supports activities that benefit Sanctuary residents and their communities.

Anyone interested in signing up for a place on the free courses should contact Shiregreen Neighbourhood Centre on 0114 2459200.