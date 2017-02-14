Sheffield playgroup films reach thousands

Little Sheffield have released a series of short films showcasing local playgroups as part of a Big Lottery funded project.

The community organisation intends to release a total of 24 films of different playgroups from across the city to help families find a group that is right for them. So far, five have been released on the Little Sheffield website which, generating a total of over 17,000 views already.

Katie Hayward (pictured), volunteer and Director of Little Sheffield, said: “We wanted to do something that would really give people confidence to go a local playgroup, where they could recognise the friendly face of the playgroup organiser, see what the facilities are like and what age the group was best suited too. Film was always the best media to achieve this and we are so grateful to the Big Lottery for giving us the opportunity to run this project.

“We also wanted to shout about the amazing work that the playgroups do. Most of them are run by volunteers but they offer such important support to families and many people wouldn’t know what to do without their local playgroup!”

The filming will be continuing throughout February and March with all films set to be online by April. For more information visit www.littlesheffield.org.uk or search for Little Sheffield on Facebook and/or YouTube.