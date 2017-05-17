Wannabe mum boss wanted to launch online parenting community in South Yorkshire

The search is on to find a budding mum boss to set up a new parenting community.

The award-winning online family hub Mumbler, a localised information and support service for parents, is looking for someone to set up their own Mumbler business in Sheffield and Doncaster.

Mumbler currently covers more than 15 towns across the north and nationwide and is now looking for an entrepreneurial mum to launch a more regional Mumbler franchise.

Mum-of-two Sally Haslewood set up Mumbler in her hometown of Harrogate in 2011 as a Facebook group “purely for social reasons” as she wanted to meet other parents in her local area.

She said: “The popularity of the group was amazing from the beginning and a year in, I had a thriving online community and the idea of creating the business and website came along. It would provide a permanent home for all the questions and topics discussed on the Facebook group.”

She added: “I regularly receive messages of support from local parents who tell me how invaluable it is for them - sometimes for fairly basic reasons - like through Mumbler their child was reunited with a lost toy, usually the one they can’t sleep without, to really serious issues such as suffering from Post-Natal Depression and finding support and help on my group.”

She concluded: “We’re looking for someone who wants to start a part-time or full-time business around their family life as well as someone who has a passion to help other parents in their community.”

Visit mumblerfranchise.com or call 07946 648966.