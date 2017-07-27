Free fun in the school holidays

Now that the summer holidays have finally arrived, there’s no shortage of fantastic, fun and - most importantly - free activities in the city to keep your little ones entertained in the coming weeks.

National charity Tennis For Free has opened its first site in Yorkshire, to serve up free tennis sessions at Hillsborough Park for the next 12 months.

Free tennis this summer

Jess Redfearn, community tennis manager at Park Tennis CIC, said: “We are all very excited to welcome Tennis For Free to Hillsborough Park. It is a fantastic opportunity for all members of the local community to get into the spirit of trying tennis for either the first time or to dust off the cobwebs and try again.

“You don’t even need a racket or a ball, as all equipment is provided free of charge.”

Visit www.tennissheffield.com/tff for more details on sessions.

Or why not pay a visit to Graves Park Animal Farm, where entry is completely free?

Graves Park farm is open 9am to 4pm each day, and provides a popular home to some of the rarest breeds of farm animals in the country. You can get up close and personal with Tamworth pigs, highland cattle, and Jacob sheep, plus goats, donkeys, waterfowl and many more.

Sheffield is most definitely the climbing capital of the north, so why not visit the climbing boulder at Heeley Park if you’re new to the sport and would like to practice? The equipment is free to use, so simply show up and join in.

Did you know that entry to Weston Park Museum is free? If you’ve ever thought you might like to come face-to-face with a polar bear, now’s your chance, as The Arctic World is one of the museum’s most popoular, and permanent, exhibitions. There’s also the chance to get up close and personal with birds and bugs in ‘What On Earth!’, dig 50,000 years into Sheffield’s history with ‘Beneath Your Feet,’ and explore the city’s history - from Victorian fashions to home life in the 1950s - in ‘Sheffield Life & Times.’

If you fancy getting out and about in the fresh air, head to Forge Dam to feed the ducks, play in the playground, and take a muddy walk, or load up the car, pack up a picnic and head out for the day into the beautiful landscapes of the Peak District to run, explore or kick a ball. Millhouses Park is fantastic in summer, with tons of water play equipment and picnic areas conveniently located next to the splash zone, good playgrounds and a boating lake.

Baby girl piglets have been born at Graves Park animal farm in Sheffield. Picture: Chris Etchells

Learning how to boulder at Heeley Millennium Park