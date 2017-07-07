Gardens: All go at the hall gardens

June saw the gardens at Haddon really filling out nicely. The wall roses provided a wonderful backdrop for the Peonies with their big blousy flowers in shades of white, pink and red, and the towering Foxgloves and bell-shaped lavender flowers of the Jacobs Ladder. The Iris bed on the top terrace of the garden has never looked better, they seem to love it in full sun and growing on the very light sandy soil. Two plants that have proved very popular with visitors this year are the Globe Centaurea, with its distinctive large yellow thistle like flowers and the red-hot pokers, which are both highly attractive to bees and butterflies as well. But it’s not all about hot colours, on the Fountain Terrace there are drifts of stately white Campanula Latifolia and delicate pink Yarrow, accompanied by the Rosa Primula whose common name is the Incense Rose, because of its heady perfumed smell. We always have vases of flowers in the rooms at Haddon too, and we do try to use flowers from the Haddon Hall gardens as much as possible. In June, we had an abundance of Mock Orange Philadelphus andBelle Etoilewhich is a lovely fragrant addition to shrubbery or a border and the flowering branches look and smell fantastic in a vase too. Unfortunately, they only flower for about three weeks, but if you choose a few different varieties you can extend this period for another couple of weeks. The flowers appear on stems from the previous year’s growth, so to create a shrub with plenty of flowers each year the branches should be pruned in rotation of one, two and three year old shoots, the oldest shoots need to be pruned straight after flowering. As you can imagine, it’s all go for us here as the gardens need to look their best, especially at this time of year, the summer months are the busiest times at Haddon Hall for weddings, functions and tours as well as many other events.

n Upcoming events at Haddon Hall include a summer artisan market this weekend, July 7 and 8, as well as the Shadows and Whispers exhibition by artist Nik Ramage, which opens on August 1.

There are also regular walks around the estate - parts of which date back to the 12th century and overlook the River Wye - with the next taking place on Monday, August 7.

For more information on the hall near Bakewell or its Elizabethan terraced gardens visit www.haddonhall.co.uk.