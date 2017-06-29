Gardens: Revisiting floral triumph near Sheffield

Garden designer Lee Bestall has unveiled his latest creation at Renishaw Hall.

Lee won silver gilt at the first ever RHS Chatsworth Show earlier this month for his Experience Peak District and Derbyshire garden.

Alexandra Sitwell, owner of Renishaw Hall

The design was inspired by Renishaw, close to Sheffield, which will now be its permanent home.

Lee said: “The show garden was inspired by the great houses and gardens of Derbyshire, one of which is Renishaw Hall.

“I was particularly motivated by the various features at Renishaw such as the ha-ha, the parkland view and tightly mown lawns which run through the long grass areas, as well as the perfectly manicured Italianate borders which are neatly bordered with metal edging.”

His creation is a new feature in the estate’s award-winning grounds.

Alexandra Sitwell, owner of Renishaw Hall and Gardens, said: “I am thrilled to be able to provide a space in the gardens for this new feature and to be offering something more for visitors to enjoy.”

The hall’s formal garden was laid out in 1895 by Sir George Sitwell in the classical Italianate style.

The property is almost 400 years old and has been lived in by the Sitwell family since its construction.

Alexandra and her family live in the house today.

Lee Bestall's show garden transferred from the Chatsworth Show to Renishaw Hall

Hall tours take place on Fridays throughout the season and all year for private groups - advance booking is required. Tours of the Experience Peak District and Derbyshire space, led by Lee, are happening in September.

The garden will be accessible to visitors until November when the season comes to a close.

Visit www.renishaw-hall.co.uk for details.

More than 90,000 visitors attended the five-day RHS Chatsworth event, and dates have already been announced for next year, when the show will run from June 6 to 10.

22 June 2017...... Visitors admire the new 'show garden area' by local garden designer Lee Bestall at Renishaw Hall & Gardens near Sheffield.The garden won awards at both RHS Chelsea and Chatsworth shows this year. Picture Scott Merrylees

Organisers will no doubt be hoping for better weather in 2018.

Downpours and gales caused the inaugural show’s preview day to be abandoned, and long tailbacks on roads to Chatsworth, as well as queues to gain admission, marred the experience for some ticketholders.

Nick Mattingley, RHS shows director, said: “We put extra measures in place to ensure that traffic moved well for the rest of the week and also more resource into managing queues at the gates, which became too long on the second morning.”

He promised: “We will take all this into account in our planning for next year.”