Host of activities planned for children at Sheffield Industrial Museums

A host of activities are planned for inquisitive youngsters throughout the summer holidays by Sheffield Industrial Museums Trust.

Kids go free at Sheffield Industrial Museums and they urge you to join them this summer for great family activities.

They urge you to join them at Kelham Island Museum for ‘Make and Take Tuesdays’, 10.30am to 12.30pm, and get hands-on with exciting craft activities inspired by Sheffield 1916: Steel Steam and Power project every Tuesday throughout the summer school holidays. Families can also see the mighty River Don Engine, the most powerful working steam engine in Europe in steam Monday to Thursday, noon and 2pm and Sunday noon, 2pm and 4pm.

The museum’s Melting Shop children’s play area will also be open where kids will love being melted, poured, rolled and hammered into a steel object from their imagination.

At Abbeydale Industrial Hamlet every Wednesday throughout the holidays see a working waterwheel in action or join staff for ‘Make your Own Wednesdays’ craft activities, 10am to 12.30pm. See where imagination takes you from Kites, Creatures and Leaf Art to the chance to make your very own Waterwheel.

Make and Take Craft sessions at both sites are £1 per child per session. Normal museum admission also applies. Adults £4, concessions £3, children free.

Shepherd Wheel Workshop features two great free events this summer. A pop up stage as part of Tramlines Folk Forest Festival on Saturday July 22 and Sunday July 23, from 2pm to 6pm, featuring music, drama, poetry and local history and the chance to be a Time TransPORTER on Thursday July 27 and be transported 100 years into the past. Learn about the fascinating history of Shepherd Wheel and the Porter Valley, meet Harry the Grinder, Lady Maria Bingham and be an apprentice grinder. Have a go with the hands-on exhibits and hear stories about the grinders who worked here.

Shepherd Wheel is open every weekend and Bank Holiday Monday, free admission.

For opening times and admission prices just visit www.simt.co.uk or call 0114 272 2106.

Remember there is free admission to museum cafes and shops at these events.

There is Kelham Island Museum, Alma Street, Sheffield S3 8RY. Also Abbeydale Industrial Hamlet, Abbeydale Road South, Sheffield and Shepherd Wheel, Whiteley Woods, off Hangingwater Road, Sheffield. For details go to ask@simt.co.uk or www.simt.co.uk or call 0114 272 2106.