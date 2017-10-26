John Ruskin pop-up Museum in Sheffield comes out top

Organisers of a Heritage Lottery funded pop-up museum are celebrating after winning an award for best community project.

The Guild of St George has announced that the Ruskin Museum was named the best in the Association for Heritage Interpretation 2017 Discover Heritage Awards.

The museum, which ran for six months in an empty shop in South Road in Sheffield as part of the Guild’s Ruskin in Sheffield 2015 programme, proved to be a popular local attraction, which connected visitors to John Ruskin and his Victorian Museum in Walkley.

The award was presented in recognition of the outstanding work done by a volunteer-led group in the production of intepretation.

AHI awards are given for excellence in cultural and natural interpretation in Britain and also in Ireland and are sponsored by Wessex Archaeology.

Award winners were announced at a ceremony held in Inverness in the Highlands of Scotland in front of an international audience.

Sheffield’s pop-up Ruskin Museum was one of five national heritage award winners.

AHI chairman, Bill Bevan, said: “Congratulations to all the 2017 Discover Heritage Award winners, runners-up and commendations. The Ruskin pop-up Museum is a very worthy winner and we hope it is one that can be an example to others on how to do excellent community interpretation.”