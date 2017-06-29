Lodge no complaints about great Lakes break

Coastal location and country life combine in sophisticated shape of luxury lodges at superior staycation accommodation.

East Coast seaside hideaway The Lakes, the newest development at Far Grange Holiday Park, is home to beautifully manicured acres boasting fishing lakes, 18-hole golf course with shop, tennis courts, gym, heated indoor pool, indulgent spa and sauna, adding up to an r 'n' r rural retreat of the highest order and slowest pace.

And, now, a range of luxury lodges offering well-appointed all mod cons comfort in back to nature tranquil surrounds.

"Peace, quiet and exclusivity – a relaxing way of life to recharge your batteries" are watchwords of Skipsea's Far Grange Park. And they're not wrong!

Owned by holiday location leaders Haven, the unspoiled site is surrounded by scenic towns from Beverley to Bridlington, not forgetting the bright lights of "Scarbados".

Bracing salt-spray coastlines consisting of scenic beaches and rugged cliffs vie with rolling vales and dales for your attention, all are a welcome far cry from today's social media saturated madding crowd.

Family fun guaranteed

Offering a sense of calm, and creating a truly relaxing home from home, the neutral colour schemes and sumptuous furnishings within the accommodation add to a feeling of rural well-being.

The elite community consists of eight two and three-bed lodges, with prices ranging from £198,547 to £283,172 - each with modern en-suite facilities connecting to the master bedroom as well as an additional family bathroom.

Each paradise property comes with a fully-fitted state-of-the-art kitchen featuring built-in appliances including a dishwasher and, ever a sign of civilised living, a wine cooler.

Tastefully decorated and featuring bespoke furniture throughout, these quality lodges offer an ideal family-friendly escape route from modern day hustle and bustle.

Lakeside locations

Owners enjoy inclusive membership to the lounge bar, where they can enjoy food and drink, evening entertainment and a selection of social activities from party nights or mastering dance routines to learning a new language, or becoming involved in barbecues and bake-offs.

Also, having access to on-site sporting facilities all year round, Privilege Cards issued are truly passports of delight.

Paul Bingham, sales manager at Haven Holidays - part of Bourne Leisure Ltd, who also owns Warner Leisure Hotels and Butlins Resorts making it Britain's largest provider of domestic holidays, with 36 family holiday parks across the country - is “thrilled" to promote the park's latest and greatest features.

“The tranquil surroundings are the ideal place to relax and unwind away from the stresses of everyday life. Owners can also enjoy a round of golf, spa facilities or join the bowls team to master a new skill.

Well-appointed interiors

“Lodges really are in a class of their own and will provide a magnificent home away from home for their new owners for years to come. The development has a strong community feel, where owners can socialise and enjoy a variety of activities".

He continued: "Our lodges are so spacious with numerous bedrooms and bathrooms. They also occupy prime pitches on The Lakes development with direct views of the water and beautiful countryside. The luxury lodges are on much larger plots than our other holiday homes, so they have a real sense of privacy".

Lodges come in four fantastic styles - Buckland boasts a contemporary feel that "glows with warmth and comfort," Contemporary lodge takes inspiration from coastal environments, Casa di Lusso is a "sanctuary inspired by French country cottages," charming and traditional yet modern and stylish, perfect for lovers of vintage style, while Glass House is a "thoroughly modern lodge with a rustic feel".

If Yorkshire is - as every true Tyke will attest - God's Own County, then here is heaven.

Rooms with a view