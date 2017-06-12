Monte Carlo or bust rally for Sheffield couple

A big hearted Sheffield fundraiser and his wife raised more than £2,000 for the city’s St Luke’s Hospice in a cut-price car race.

Community Liaison Manager at Sheffield’s Parkwood Academy and hospice supporter, Paul Howard and his wife Judy were competing in the Monte Carlo or Bust Banger Rally.

The race saw them drive through six European countries to glamorous Monaco and back in a £500 20-year-old Subaru Impreza.

But for Paul and Judy, all their hours on the road were worth it. They raised more than £2,000 for Sheffield’s only hospice, but the total is yet to be counted.

Beginning in Namur, Belgium and finishing in Monte Carlo, the 3,000 km route took the couple and fellow old banger fans through Luxembourg, Germany, Switzerland, Italy and France. Rules state every car competing must be at least 15 years old and worth no more than £500. Ensuring the car was roadworthy were Sheffield Subaru Services, Impreza Breakers Norwich and Hawleys Tyres Sheffield, with sponsorship for the challenge from Singh’s Premier Stores, Fletcher’s Bakery, Tesco, E-ACT, E-ACT Parkwood Academy and Heaton’s Coaches. Hospice community fundraising manager, Megan Senior, said: “

“This was an incredible way to raise money for St Luke’s and the support from Paul’s school, Parkwood Academy, and their many sponsors and friends was fantastic.