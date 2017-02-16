Muslim youth in Sheffield helping nature

A passion for the environment reflected the caring side of a community when young Muslims came together to plant trees.

More than 50 young Muslims from the Ahmadiyya Muslim Youth Association (AMYA) from Yorkshire put on their thermals and braved the cold weather to plant 650 trees on a patch of green in the Kenninghall Bank area of Sheffield.

The Muslim youth joined Sheffield city Council and Trees for Cities group, and also worked alongside local communities, as part of Sheffield City Council Public Tree Planting Day.

AMYA is an auxiliary body of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community, a religious and charitable Muslim organisation. With more than 8,600 members spread across 124 chapters in the United Kingdom, AMYA frequently partake in tree planting, homeless feeding and foodbank donation sessions. In 2016, it raised close to £300,000 for various British charities, planted 10,000 trees and helped more than 10,000 people during the floods earlier in the year and other natural disasters around the world.

Local youth leader of AMYA Sheffield, Saeed Nazir, said: “Despite the cold weather we had a pleasant and friendly session with members of Sheffield city Council and Trees for Cities and local communities. We are committed to doing our bit to improve the environment and beautify the local communities we live in. It is a cause close to our hearts because Islam places enormous emphasis on taking care of the environment and particularly on the planting of trees.”

For further information on the work AMYA are doing or how to get involved in projects the Muslim Youth group undertake visit www.muslimsforhumanity.org.uk website.