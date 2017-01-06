Those were the days: 1964: The Wicker and Sheffield’s onw Oxo Building

Here’s a view of The Wicker looking towards the city centre in 1964 when no doubt this would have been regarded as a busy day for traffic.

To the right is a rooftop sign atop the Oxo Building on Joiner Street which was a well-known landmark since being built in 1936 by George Longden & Son, the construction company responsible for Sheffield City Hall. The Oxo Building was originally offices and a distribution centre for the stock cubes company until 1968. Since then the art deco-style building passed through a number of ownerships and different names until in 2012 Thorndale Limited undertook a £1.5m refurbishment and redevelopment into office space and, although it was hardly on the scale of the Oxo Tower on London’s Southbank, they were given permission by Premier Foods to revive the name Oxo House.