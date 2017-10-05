Pictures: Heading out to the Peaks for a cycling adventure

Two years ago, Gareth Roberts of the Regather Trading Cooperative was considering how to move relatively small payloads around the hills of Nether Edge and Sharrow in a sustainable non-polluting fashion.

“We realised we needed a beast,” he said. Hence: ‘The Beast’, the first electrically assisted ‘Cycle Maximus MaxVan’ cargo trike to be used on the streets of the UK, in their case to carry event equipment or produce from the Regather veg box scheme.

“People see me and say: ‘Wow! How on Earth do you do that? Are you crazy?’” said trike driver Gareth, who doesn’t always let on about the electric-assist motor to help him pedal up the hills.

Last Saturday the Beast was transporting picnics and cakes to help the Love to Ride: Cycle September project team celebrate the scheme’s 1,987 cyclists clocking up over 460,000 miles cycled since Love to Ride started in South Yorkshire this summer.

“We know that many people cycle in Sheffield but seeing these figures is a good indicator and we are sure to grow this even more next year,” said Rosie Frazer from Love to Ride. “It gives you a sense of solidarity with other cyclists, you’re part of a bigger group that could have an impact on how cycling facilities are improved in South Yorkshire.”

Saturday’s ride also aimed to show how to surmount one of the big challenges for new cyclists: how to get up and out of the city.

On the return journey I didn’t pedal once, it was a wonderful twenty minute freewheel back again!

“The hills out used to put me off, I’d take my bike out by car to one of the trails that was flat and easy,” said Sharon Bullough, who rode the route out along the Porter Valley for the first time last Saturday. “But I didn’t want to drive somewhere to start cycling, I wanted to start cycling from home.”

Richard Attwood from cycleSheffield said: “People shouldn’t be put off from riding out to the Peak District. The key is just to find a pleasant route away from the main roads like this and take your time.”

The cycle route from Hunters Bar to the Peaks is part of the Sustrans National Cycle Route network, and after following trails through Bingham Park, Whiteley Woods and round the south of Forge Dam, offers a choice of a quiet road route via Mark Lane or an intimidating rough track further up at Clough Lane called a name by local mountain bikers not used in a family newspaper.

Saturday’s riders avoided the infamous track and forged up Mark Lane instead. “It’s my first time riding out to the Peaks and it’s absolutely wonderful to be spurred on by a group, and realise it’s not impossible to get up those hills,” said Bev Hughes. “And you can always get off and walk and get back on when you’re ready.”

On one of the stops, the riders met Rhiannon Owen from the British Horse Society, who was keen to offer advice to cyclists on tracks and roads shared by equestrians: leave plenty of space when passing, and always call out to the horse and rider rather than use a potentially frightening bell when approaching, for example.

The Beast and hill climbers rumbled on and up and finally reached the summit at Ringinglow.

“It was a route through wonderful varied countryside, from babbling brooks to amazing views of the Mayfield Valley to the open moors at the end,” said ride leader Chris Orange.

“Now that the autumn colours are changing it was even more beautiful, so I’d say take this ride out as soon you can. The sense of achievement in escaping the city self propelled is huge. But on the return journey I didn’t pedal once, it was a wonderful twenty minute freewheel back again!”