Norfolk Arms Ringinglow Walking Group, MON 24 APRIL, evening walk on Brown Edge. 3.5 mile easy stroll followed by a buffet afterwards at the pub. Meet in the Walkers Bar at Norfolk Arms, Ringinglow, S11 7TS at 6pm. £8 per person payable to pub includes hot drinks before and after walk plus buffet. No advance booking necessary.

Your next step?: The Yorkshire Ramblers’ Club welcomes hillwalkers interested in extending their range. Club cottages in Lakes and Dales. Year-round meets across Britain and overseas. Next meets are Lake District (Duddon valley then Ullswater) and NW Scotland. Wyoming in August. 07814010165.

HF Sheffield Group, WED 26 APRIL. 9.30 51 Arundel Gate Lodge Moor Hathersage. 5-7 miles using local transport. Central Bus Station, Pond St. Circular Walk CBS. SAT 22 APRIL. 9.40. Dore Rd: near junction with Abbeydale Rd. South Circular walk. Grattondale Longdale. 8-9miles.

Sheffield CHA, SAT 22 APRIL. Interchange 218 bus (9.30) to Baslow (10.07). Round walk via Baslow/Curbar Edges, Calver and Bubnell – 8 miles. PLUS – interchange 65 bus (9.25) to Tideswell (10.22). Round walk via Litton Mill, Brushfield, Monsal Dale and Cressbrook Dale – 10 miles.

The Wednesday Rambling Group, (for retired males), WED 26 APRIL. Meet 09.30 No. 218 bus to Bakewell (S.T.I. D3). Start Pineapple Cottages and finish Bakewell via Haddon and Alport . Ldr Bill Gray. Tel: 01909 773437.

Sheffield Co-op Ramblers, SUN 23 APRIL. 09:33 No. 65 bus to Fox House. Houndkirk, Porter Clough, Hunters Bar – 8 miles B.

Halcyon Rambling Club, SUN 23 APRIL. 09:45. HADE EDGE (opposite Algy Arms). SE 146 058. Kirklees Way, New Mill, Cheesgate Nab, Daisy Lee Moor. (9.5 Miles Grade 3).

Rotherham Rambling Club, SUN 23 APRIL. Chatsworth Park, Baslow, Bank Wood, Calver, Curbar, Wellington Monument, Three Ships Rocks. Walk meet: Robin Hood Car-park. SK 279 721. 10:00am. 9.50 miles. Tel: 01709 581516. Mob: 07584 295502.

The Ramblers Sheffield Group, SUN 23 APRIL. Rollercoaster. 0900 – 120 Bus (Flat Street) to Fulwood Shops, SK304853. Walk starts 0925 – Porter Clough, White Stones, Hathersage, Millstone Edge, Houndkirk Road, Fulwood. 14 miles circular – moderate. No Dogs. Leaders Janice Burton & Val Coleman. TUES 25 APRIL. 3 Parks. 0940 – X17 bus to Chesterfield (Cavendish Street) Leader to meet bus at Meadowhead, SK385713. Walk starts 1021 – Tapton House, Ringwood Park, Brierley Park, Old Whittington. 7 miles linear – intermediate. No Dogs. Leader Susan Ivens. WED 26 APRIL. 0936 – Train to Chapeltown, SK355964. Walk starts 0950 – Chapeltown, Wharncliffe Chase, Chapeltown. 11 miles circular – intermediate. Leaders David Kayley & Leonie Wood.