HF Sheffield Group, May 27. 9.40am. Meet Dore Road: bottom of Dore Road near junction with Abbeydale Road. South. Circular walk. Short walk then birthday lunch Castle Inn. Wed May 31. 10.04.51. Arundel Gate, Claremont, Malin Bridge.

Sheffield CHA Walking Group, Sat May 27. Amble – interchange 218 bus (9.30am) to Baslow (10.05). Round walk via Beeley – 6 miles. Plus – no planned walk. www.sheffield-cha.org.uk

Co-op Ramblers, Sun May 28. 9.33am, No. 65 bus to Eyam, Housley, Wardlow, Cressbrook Dale, Foolow, Eyam. 7.5 miles/moderate. Leader Pat Langford.

Good Companions, May 28. 09.28am 82 bus from Leopold Street to Hunters Bar, Endcliffe Park, Forge Dam, Porter Clough, Ringinglow, Houndkirk, Black a Moor, Totley. 9 miles. Leader Anne.

Halcyon Rambling Club, Sun May 28. 09.45am. Holymoorside (limited parking, car share where possible, meet at Bull’s Head). SK 338 694. Burkinshaw Wood, Holymoor, Stone Edge, Great Pond of Stubbing, Harpur Hill. 10 miles grade 3. No dogs. 0114 2483441.

Rotherham Rambling Club, Sun May 28. Laxton, Egmanton, Kneesall Circular. Walk meet Laxton Visitors’ Centre, Dovecote Inn, Cross Hill, Laxton, Notts. SK 723 670, Postcode NG22 0SX - 10am. Walk distance 10.50 miles. Grade of walk moderate. Leaders Philip and Suzi Bullens. 07932 638002.

Norfolk Arms Ringinglow Walking Group, Sat May 27. Whirlow. Easy 4 mile walk around Whirlow Farm and Limb Brook area. Meet in pub at 9am to register and for tea/coffee. Lunch provided. £10 charge payable to pub. See http://www.norfolkarms.com/ringinglow-walks.php for more information.

The Wednesday Rambling Group (for retired males), Wed May 31. Meet 9.30am no. 218 bus to Bakewell (S.T.I. D3). Start Baslow and finish Hathersage via Eyam. 10 miles. Leader Peter Wingfield. 0771 7497684.

The Ramblers Sheffield Group, Buses from Interchange unless otherwise stated. SUN 28 MAY - 9:00am 273 bus to Bridge End car park. Leader to meet the bus, SK170888. Walk starts 9:30. Hagg farm, Upper Ashop, Kinder, Ringing Roger, Ollerbrook, Hollins Cross, Hope 12 miles linear, strenuous. TUES 30 MAY - 9:30am 218 bus to Bakewell, then 6.1 bus to Cromford, SK296569. Walk starts 11:03. High Peak Junction, Bow Wood, Riber, High Tor, Matlock 7.5 miles linear, moderate. No dogs. WED 31 MAY - 9:30am 218 bus to Baslow, SK258722. Walk starts 10:10. Bar Road, Baslow Edge, White Edge, Fox House, Houndkirk Road, Ox Stones, Porter Clough, Forge Dam (BOP), Hunters Bar. 13 miles linear, moderate. (rambles@sheffieldramblers.org, www.sheffieldramblers.org).

SUMMER WALKS BY TRAIN, Walkers are being invited to discover the South and West Yorkshire countryside using public transport over the summer on a series of eleven railway rambles with the Penistone Line Partnership. Most walks follow public rights of way between stations along the Penistone Line linking Sheffield, Barnsley, Penistone and Huddersfield and all are accessible by departing from SHEFFIELD and MEADOWHALL stations on Saturdays. Some walks also take place in North Nottinghamshire and Lincolnshire. All are welcome, the walks are free but fares apply. A free leaflet is available by text to 07908 - 450444. WEBSITE: www.southpenninesrail.co.uk www.penline.co.uk

Your next step?, The Yorkshire Ramblers’ Club welcomes hillwalkers interested in extending their range. Club cottages in Lakes and Dales. Year-round meets across Britain and overseas. Next meets are Lake District (Duddon valley then Ullswater) and NW Scotland. Wyoming in August. Try yrc.org.uk, facebook.com/yrcuk, Helen via membership@yrc.org.uk or Michael 07814010165.

Ramble After 50 for Sheffield Singles, Walks every month. New walkers welcome. Dtls Moya 07999845638.

Sheffield Red Rope, Socialist walking club. Fortnightly Sunday walks. Dtls (0114) 2686409.

Discovering Longshaw guided walks, every WED and SUN from Longshaw Visitor Centre at 11am, about 2 hours on a variety of routes. Drop in and they’re free.

Sheffield 40s Walking Group, (part of Ramblers) arranges weekly Saturday and Sunday walks of between 5 and 15 miles, monthly socials and also weekend walking trips. Details of each walk, social and weekend at www.s40wg.org

Sheffield 20s and 30s Walking Group: (part of Ramblers) arranges walks of varying lengths every week on Saturday and Sunday. Open to all. The group isn’t just about walking - join them for regular socials, weekends away and lots of new friends. Visit www.sheffieldwalkinggroup.org.uk for more info.