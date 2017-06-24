The Ramblers Sheffield Group, Buses from Interchange unless otherwise stated. SAT 24 JUNE - 10:30am 218 Bus to Clod Hall Crossroads, SK278740. Walk starts 11:05. Wellington’s Monument, Baslow Edge, Cundy Graves, Baslow, Chatsworth. One high ladder stile 6.5 miles linear, intermediate. No dogs. www.sheffieldramblers.org

HF Sheffield Group, SAT 24 JUNE. Winster Bonsall. 9.40. Meeting point: Dore Road: bottom of Dore Road near the junction with Abbeydale Rd. South. 8 – 9 miles car-sharing. Circular walk. www.hfwalkingsheffield.co.uk

Sheffield CHA Rambling Club, SAT 24 JUNE. Sheffield Snig Hill 88 bus (9.33) to Hunters Bar (9.47). Linear walk via Whiteley Woods, Porter Clough, Ringinglow, Whirlow finish Abbeydale Rd South – 7m. www.sheffield-cha.org.uk

Co-op Rambling Club, SUN 25 JUNE. 09.33am, No65 bus to Grindleford Station, Hathersage, Bamford, Hope, Castleton. 9miles/mod. Leader Robert Nicholls.

Good Companions, SUN 25 June. 09:26 tram from Cathedral to Middlewood then 09:45, SL1 bus to Deepcar. 10 ½ miles. Leader: Lynn Oxlade. goodcompanionsrambling.com

Halcyon Rambling Club, SUN 25 JUNE. 09:45. PYM’S CHAIR CP. SJ 995 767. Shining Tor, Thursbitch, Kettleshulme, Taxal Edge. 10.5 Miles/Grade 3. 01246 411 237. www.halcyon-rambling.co.uk

Rotherham Rambling Club, SUN 25 JUNE. Black Clough, Bleaklow, Crowden, Longdendale Trail. Walk meet: Road leading to old Woodhead Station off the Woodhead Road. SK 114 996. 10:00am. 9.00 miles. Walk leader: Peter Haynes. 01142 687 064.

The Wednesday Rambling Group, (for retired males), WED 28 JUNE. Meet 09.14 train to Manchester (Sheffield Train Station).Start Chinley and finish New Mills. 11 miles, several hills. Ldr Ken Cooper. 01909 773437.

The Yorkshire Ramblers’ Club: welcomes hillwalkers interested in extending their range. Club cottages in Lakes and Dales. Year-round meets across Britain and overseas. Next few weekend meets are Ullswater and Hathersage. Longer May meet in NW Scotland then Wyoming in August. Try yrc.org.uk, facebook.com/yrcuk, membership@yrc.org.uk (Helen) or Michael 07814010165.

SUMMER WALKS BY TRAIN, Walkers are being invited to discover the South and West Yorkshire countryside using public transport over the summer on a series of eleven railway rambles with the Penistone Line Partnership. Most walks follow public rights of way between stations along the Penistone Line linking Sheffield, Barnsley, Penistone and Huddersfield and all are accessible by departing from SHEFFIELD and MEADOWHALL stations on Saturdays. Some walks also take place in North Nottinghamshire and Lincolnshire. All are welcome, the walks are free but fares apply. A free leaflet is available by text to 07908 - 450444. WEBSITE: www.southpenninesrail.co.uk www.penline.co.uk