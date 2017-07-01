HF Walking Group, SAT 1 JULY. Eckington. 9.40. Meet Dore Road near the junction with Abbeydale Rd. South. Circular walk. 8-9miles. WED 5 JULY. Kiveton Bridge. 10.00 X5. Central Bus Station Pond St. 5 – 7 miles using local transport. Circular walk.

Sheffield CHA, SAT 1 JULY. Interchange 272 bus (9.45) to Whirlow Bridge (10.10). Linear walk via Ecclesall Woods, Beauchief, Chancet Wood, Graves Park finish Woodseats (several drop off points) – 7/8 miles. http://www.sheffield-cha.org.uk/mytest.php

Good Companions, SUN 2 JULY. 09:35 51 bus from Arundel Gate (AG11) to Lodge Moor, Wyming Brook, Conduit, Hollow Meadows, Dungworth, Worrall, 10 miles. Leader: Angie, will meet bus.

Halcyon Ramblers, SUN 2 JULY. 09:45. OLD GLOSSOP (Park/meet at Shepley Street). SK 044 947. Shelf Benches, Higher Shelf Stones, Bleaklow Head, Clough Edge, Cock Hill. 10 Miles Grade 4. (Some Access - No Dogs). 0114 2331 861 or 07753 324 485. WED 5 JULY. 09:45. THE GROUSE (lay-by). SK 259 779. Ramble in the area. 5 Miles. Grade 2. 07702 358 159. http://www.halcyon-rambling.co.uk/programme

Rotherham Rambling Club, SUN 2 JULY. Melbourne, Calke Abbey, Staunton Harold Hall, Breedon on the Hill. Walk meet: Melbourne Assembly Rooms. SK 386 251. 10:00am. Walk distance: 9.00 miles. Grade of walk: Moderate. Leader: Bob Littledyke. Tel: 01709 371 355/Mob: 07780 461 919.

Railway Walk, a pleasant 10 mile linear walk from Dodworth to Silkstone Common through the lovely countryside surrounding Cannon Hall with the Penistone Line Partnership. SAT 1 JULY Train departs: Sheffield 08.36, Meadowhall 08.42 to DODWORTH. Text: 07908- 450444. Website www.penline.co.uk

The Wednesday Rambling Group, (for retired males), WED 5 JULY.. Meet 08.15 Pond Hill for Coach Ramble to Richmond. Long walk starts Reeth. Short walk starts Marske. Both finish in Richmond. 01909 773437.