HF Sheffield Walking Group, SAT 8 JULY. 9.40. Dunford Bridge. Meet Malin Bridge: outside Malin Bridge Fire Station in Rivelin Valley Road. Circular walk. 9 miles. WED 12 JULY. 10.10. Chesterfield River Rother Walk. X17, Central Bus Station Pond St. 5 – 7 miles using local transport.

Co-op Ramblers, SUN 9 JULY. Car ramble to Saddleworth Moor. 9miles/strenuous. Contact leaders for transport details. Geoff and Dorothy.

The Good Companions Rambling Club, SUN 9 JULY. Car Ramble: Altered meeting point – we will meet at 10am at Adlington Road, Bollington, car park which is free. It’s the road between the Co-op and Dog & Partridge Pub (Palmerston St) and has a brown canal sign post at the entrance. Clarence Mill, Rainow, Saddle of Kerridge, White Nancy, Bollington. 12 miles. Leader: Jackie. https://goodcompanionsrambling.com

Halcyon Rambling Club, SUN 9 JULY. 09:45. LONGNOR (Craft Centre). SK 089 649. Longnor, Hulme End, Warslow, Revidge. 11 Miles Grade 3. (Dogs on short fixed leads). 0114 2483441. FRI 14 JULY. 18:30. BASLOW (top of Eaton Hill). SK 256 725. Pilsley, Edensor, Chatsworth. 5.5 Miles Grade 2. 07518 029776. www.halcyon-rambling.co.uk/programme

Rotherham Rambling Club, SUN 9 JULY. Rowsley Circular. Walk meet: Old Station Car-park. SK 258 659. Post-code: DE4 2EL - 10:00am. Walk distance: 8.50 miles/Moderate. Bill Hawksworth and Chris Wright. Mob: 07584 295 502. SUN 9 JULY. Hathersage and North Lees Circular. Walk meet: Hathersage Car-park (fee). SK 231 814 - 10:00am. Walk distance: 5.00 miles/Leisurely. Chris Brashaw and Sylvia Duncan. 01709 374841.

Norfolk Arms Ringinglow Walking Group, FRI 7 JULY, Whiteley Woods. An easy 4 mile walk in and around the Whiteley Woods area. Meet in the pub at 9.0 to register and for tea/coffee. Lunch provided. £10 charge payable to the pub. See http://www.norfolkarms.com/ringinglow-walks.php or call 07950962027 for more information.

Enjoy a six mile walk: in North Lincolnshire with the Penistone Line Partnership as they walk from Barnetby to Brigg visiting Wrawby windmill, the only remaining working postmill in the north of England. Train to Barnetby departs Sheffield at 08.03 on SAT 15 JULY. Details on 07908-450444.

The Wednesday Rambling Group, (for retired males), WED 12 JULY. Meet 09.35 No 265 bus to Barnsley (S.T.I. B3). Start Warren Lane and finish Hoyland Common via Wentworth. Ldr Noel Clarke. 01909 773437.

The Yorkshire Ramblers’ Club, welcomes hillwalkers interested in extending their range. Club cottages in Lakes and Dales. Year-round meets across Britain and overseas. Next few weekend meets are Ullswater and Hathersage. Longer May meet in NW Scotland then Wyoming in August. Try yrc.org.uk, facebook.com/yrcuk, membership@yrc.org.uk (Helen) or Michael 07814010165.