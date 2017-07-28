REVIEW: Runderwear to the rescue for sportswomen

If, like me, you struggle to find the perfect pants to exercise in, then look no further.

I tested out the new sports performance underwear cleverly called Runderwear, and it is a revelation.

Tried and tested

I have been running for many years, anything from 5ks to half marathons and have to date not found any knickers that do not bother me when I'm out and about - until now.

Runderwear is 100% seamless, a zero chafing women’s anti VPL low rise hipster and so very comfortable I didn't even realise I was wearing them.

These low rise, black hipsters are ergonomically designed to work with the body reducing friction and irritation, and allowing freer, faster movement.

They are super soft offering maximum comfort.

The newest additions to the women’s range are available in sizes S-XL, RRP £18. The collection also includes the brief (£16), g-string (£15), compression crop top (£25), low rise hipster (£16) and hot pants (£18), in black, blue, pink, white and merino. The men’s includes briefs (£16), boxers (£18), longer length boxer and cricket brief, in five sizes (S - XXL).

Runderwear was launched in 2013 by former Loughborough students Jamie Smalley and Richard Edmonds, who are also personal trainers. Seasoned athletes, the pair struggled to find comfortable, high-performance underwear for their sport and so the Runderwear journey began.

Look after your assets and check out the newest rundies to hit the shops. www.runderwear.co.uk.