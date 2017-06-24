Walking: By Ecklands, it’s good

This is a long walk from Stocksbridge to the market town of Penistone. The first section follows the railway line used in the construction of Langsett Reservoir. We then climb across by Hartcliff Hill before dropping down to the TPT at Ecklands. The route then follows the trail through Thurlstone to Penistone and on past Oxspring before returning over Snowden Hill.

1. From Unsliven Road take the road over the bridge over the spillway from the reservoir and go up towards Manchester Road, the A616.

2. Go left up the narrow road to the old Manchester Road.

3. Pass through the metal barrier, and up past the reservoir dam, through another metal barrier and then on up to the A616 in the direction of Manchester.

4. Continue along the A616, then cross and go into the entrance to, what was, the Fox Wire works.

5. The path along the disused railway track to Langsett runs along the bank parallel with the A616. The path does not currently have a sign. Go up the grass bank on the left immediately past the stone retaining wall on the left hand side of the end of the entrance. Keep the fence on your right and proceed along the footpath, parallel to the road. There is a drain from mine workings that runs along the embankment for a mile or so.

6. Continue along the old railway for almost 3 km, passing through three gates, over stiles and across farm tracks.

7. The path opens out onto a low embankment with views towards Langsett Dam on your left. There are also some bungalows. There are two telegraph poles along the centre of the path. About 30 m after the second telegraph pole, take the marked path down to the right, over the wooden stile.

8. The path rises towards the electricity pylon in the next field. Pass between two stone gateposts and go up into the field with the pylon.

9. Keeping the wall on your right, progress over the stone stile hidden in the hedge at the top corner of the field.

10. Cross the next field and go through the narrow entry into the field beyond. Bearing half left, continue into the next field, passing between two old stone gateposts.

11. Continue up to Netherhouse Farm. Go to the left of the farm buildings, through the gate in the top right corner of the field and then over the stone stile. Cross the lane and through the little gate which is directly opposite.

12. Cross the field up to Lower Belle Clive farm. Pass through the gate and follow the lane from the farm up to the road.

13. Turn left and go along the road for ~400 m to the signed footpath to the right. Go down the straight track. Millhouse Green is in the distance, ahead of you.

14. Follow the track down as it kinks left, down to Liley Lane. Turn right and follow the lane to the bridge over the TPT.

15. Cross the bridge and take the marked path, on your right, down to the trail.

16. Take the TPT east for about 6.5 km (4 miles), pastThurlstone, Penistone and Oxspring. Before Penistone, there are signed routes to both Thurlstone and Royd Moor View Point. Thurlstone has a history in the wool trade. This began in the 1700s with cottage-based handloom weavers and continued to the 1930’s with the development of woollen mills.

17. To divert into Penistone, take the path by the skate park. You rejoin the trail by taking walking past Tesco, going through the car park and past the Market Hall. Then cross the main road, go down Shrewsbury Road, by the church, and then right onto Eastfield Avenue back up to the trail.

18. Continue along the TPT, past Oxspring. At the Blackmoor crossing, where there is a partial barrier across the trail, turn right and go up the farm track onto Black Moor.

19. Immediately after the farm building the track comes to a T junction. The path continues in the same direction as before into the fields. Go into the field keeping the wall to your left.

20. At the end of the field, climb the dilapidated gate and cross the next field.

21. At the end of the field, follow the wall round to the right. After ~20 m, climb the stone stile which is on your left.

22. Continue up the hill, now with the wall to your right.

23. The path reaches Pond Common Lane. Turn right and then, after ~250 m, go left up the farm track with the sign Tenter Lane.

24. Pass the first buildings on your right.

25. Take the signed footpath up between the barn and the farm house.

26. Go through the left gate and cross the field keeping the wall to your right. Cross the next field, down to the stone stile onto Tofts Lane

27. Turn right, after ~20 m take the footpath on the left.

28. Go through the field, keeping the wall to your left.

29. At the woods go left over the stile and follow the path down by the trees.

30. At the metal gate cross the stone stile into the field

31. Cross the field, to the right of the tree, down to the wooden stile.

32. Cross the stile and then swing right down to the next stile. Continue, passing to the right of the buildings.

33. Pass through the two gates and then turn right onto the lane (Hunshelf Road). Go along the lane to the main road, Underbank Lane. This is a busy road with no pavement. Take care.

34. Turn left and go down the road, passing under the A616, the Stocksbridge bypass and down to the junction with Manchester Road, the B6088.

This road was the main route out of Stocksbridge until early 1988 when the by-pass was opened. The latter is a remnant of the 1980’s M67 scheme which, at the time, planned to connect Manchester and Sheffield via a new motorway.

35. At the bottom of the road, cross Manchester Road, and go back down the lane to Unsliven Road.

This walk is described in detail on Stocksbridge Walkers are Welcome Stocksbridge Walkers website.

Penistone from Underbank

• Length - 10.5 miles

• Grade - Mostly well-defined paths, Trans Pennine Trail (TPT), stiles and steady ascents

• Start - Unsliven Road, Stocksbridge

• Grid Reference – SK 254 991

• Maps – OL1 Dark Peak, OS Explorer 278

• Parking - On street parking, Unsliven Road

• Public transport - Public transport – the 57 and SL1/SL1A bus services both use the A6102. The 57 terminates at Unsliven Bridge, allowing you to join the route at the start. Other bus services serve Penistone

• Refreshments – Huntsman (Thurlstone), Cafes, pubs and shops in Penistone, Wagon and Horses

(Oxspring), Silver Fox (Stocksbridge) close to the start point

• Public Toilets – Penistone, near the church