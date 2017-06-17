Walking: Festival of walking

These walks are taken from the Walking Festival programme organised by East Peak Outdoors, from 17th-25th June.

Railway Ramble, Saturday 17th June, 9.45am. A pleasant 10-mile circular walk through rolling countryside.Start: 9.45am at DARTON station. Finish: DARTON. Depart: Huddersfield 08.08, Penistone 08.42 to change at Barnsley 08.58 OR Depart: Sheffield 09.06, Meadowhall 09.12, Chapeltown 09.18, Elsecar 09.24, Wombwell 09.27, Barnsley 09.34 to DARTON. Distance: 10 miles. Contact: Stuart Parker on 07908 450444/www.penline.co.uk

Pen Den Trail, Saturday 17th June, 2pm. A varied and scenic walk from Penistone Railway Station to Denby Dale Railway Station via the Trans Pennine Trail.

Meet at 2pm at forecourt of Penistone Railway Station. Parking at Penistone and Denby Dale stations.

Start of walk should coincide with arrival of train from Denby Dale a few minutes earlier (we will wait for the train if timetable changes). Holmfirth – Denby Dale – Penistone bus 350 could also be used to reach start of walk.

Contact: Paul Clarke on 07827 665495. Distance: 5.5 miles.

Deepcar/Green Moor/Hunshelf/Fox Valley Circular, Sunday 18th June, 10.30am. A moderate walk – country lanes, woods and fields with well-marked paths. Includes a mix of both gentle and steep climbs. Can be very muddy in parts.

Meet at Station Road, Deepcar (Grid Ref SK 290 980). Parking available. Public transport – SL1, SL1a, 57 pass close to Deepcar.

Contact: Dave Pickersgill on 07795 644889 or Elaine Smith on 07795 815784. Distance: 6.7 miles (10.6km).

Lower Denby/ Gunthwaite Circular, Sunday 18th June, 10.30am. This walk is mainly on footpaths and tracks with short sections on country lanes. The terrain is gently undulating with superb views. Meet at 10:30am, Dunkirk Inn Car Park. Denby Dawdle. Contact: Mike Mortimer on 01484 861216 Distance: 5.5 miles.

Pie & Pea Walk, Sunday 18th June, 12noon. A ramble of around 4 miles through fields and woodland around Upper Denby, following the route of the Denby Dash annual race. Homemade pie, peas and potatoes available at The George after the walk. Please book these in advance.

Contact: Dean Wyatt on 01484 861347. Distance: 4 miles.

Walk along the skyline, Monday 19th June, 7.00pm. A 3-mile, leisurely, historical walk around Farnley Tyas covering farming history, listed buildings and gossip! Meeting at the Golden Cock, Farnley Tyas.

Contact: Richard Wood on 07801 240138. Distance: 3 miles.

Lower Cumberworth Circular, Tuesday 20th June, 6.30pm. A leisurely walk with no significant hill climbs or descents. Meet at The Foresters Arms, Lower Cumberworth at 6.15pm for a prompt start at 6.30pm. A maximum 2-hour walk, returning at 8.30pm.

Local History Evening Round Walk, Tuesday 13th June, 7pm. Local History Evening Round Walk on Wadsley/Loxley Commons – meet at 7.00pm at Rural Lane car park, Wadsley – return around 9.00pm.

High Flatts History Trail, Wednesday 21st June, 6.45pm. A leisurely 3-mile walk, 1000 feet above sea level, taking in High Flatts ‘mini Iona’. Meet at the Quaker Meeting House brown sign on Penistone Road HD8 8XU at 6.30pm.

Contact: Richard Brook on 01484 606275 (No booking required). Distance: 3 miles.

Heritage Trail of Upper Denby, Thursday 22nd June, 6.45pm. A gentle tour of the village Conservation Area with local Historian John Hislop. Meet at 6.45pm at The George, HD8 8UE. Homemade Pie & Peas available to order (£4.95 – please book by 21st June).

Contact: Dean at The George Inn on 01484 861347. Distance: 2 miles.

Cannon Hall Circular, Friday 23rd June, 5.30pm. A leisurely walk with a few stiles. Some ascents and descents not too bad. Meet at 17:30 hours. Church Street, Cawthorne. Near to Spencers Arms. (for drinks afterwards). Just off A635 Barnsley Road.

Contact: Barbara Lodge on 07758 552213. Distance: 5.75 miles/3.5 hours.

On The Spur – Cycle Ride, Saturday 24th June, 10am. A leisurely off-road cycle ride with refreshment break at Denby Dale. Meet at Box Ings Lane, Kirkburton. This is immediately to the South of Kirkburton Parish Church. The route climbs from Kirkburton through Shelley Woods and continues to Shepley. Parking on village car park adjacent to the start.

Contact: Ken Roberts on 07531 677065 or David Wilde 07939 446581. Distance: 10 miles.

Off the Beaten Track, Saturday 24th June, 10.15am. A walk south towards the Don Valley using some little used footpaths. Meet at Silkstone Common station, walk starts at 10.15am. Finish Silkstone Common Station.

Contact: John Harker on 07929 051978. Distance: 6 miles.

Star Public House - Upper Cumberworth, Saturday 24th June, 2pm. Walk from Upper Cumberworth to Quaker Bottom and back via Square Wood Reservoir. Leisurely walk with a moderate climb to Lowhouse Farm. Meet at Star public house at 1.45pm. No public toilets en-route but refreshments and toilets at Star public house before and after walk.

Contact: Terry Rimmer on 07791 941069. Distance: 3.2 miles/2 hours.

The Kirklees Light Railway Line, Sunday 25th June, 10am. Leisurely walk. Meet at Kirklees Light Railway Station at 10am (train at 10.20am), Clayton West HD8 9XJ. Clayton West Station has parking, toilets and refreshments.

Contact: David Wilde on 01484 861239 or 07939 446581 (Advance booking essential – please book train tickets direct with KLR)

Single fares from Clayton West to Shelley: Adults: £4/Concessions: £3.50 Children aged 3-16: £3/Under 3s: free. Family ticket: £12 (2 adults, 2 children). Distance: 4.5 miles/3–4 hours.

Please check the website www.epip.org.uk for more information.

A walking festival in Denby Dale, Kirkburton, Penistone & North Sheffield

• You should contact the walk or event leader as provided against each walk if you wish to confirm or discuss specific details.

• Whilst event organisers have taken steps to ensure that walks run smoothly and safely, you can help by wearing sensible clothing and footwear at all times.

• It’s a good idea to carry water and snacks and any medication that you may need.

• The events are free of charge unless otherwise stated.

• Booking is not required unless otherwise stated.

• Please check the website www.epip.org.uk to find additional walks and events that may have been added to this programme or East Peak Innovation Partnership on 01226 763201.