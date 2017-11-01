Walking: Skye high viewing

Isle of Skye Quarry and Tin Mill ponds

• Start - Town Hall, Manchester Road, Stocksbridge S36 2DT.

• Grid Reference - SK 273984.

• Maps – OL1 Dark Peak, OS Explorer 278.

• Parking - Lidl Car Park (opposite Town Hall), use the public section at the far end from the entrance.

• Public transport - 23, 23A, 24, 25, 25A, 25B, 57, 201 and SL1 bus routes.

• Length - 4.5 miles.

• Grade - well marked paths, stone stiles, some rough ground, can be muddy in wet weather.

• Refreshments – available in Fox Valley and the town centre

• Public Toilets – coin operated unit opposite the Town Hall

• This walk was written and produced by Stocksbridge Walkers are Welcome, why not visit their website http://www.stocksbridge-walkers.org.uk/index.html for more interesting walks.

We walk from Stocksbridge Town Hall up Hunshelf Bank to the disused Isle of Skye Quarry. The route then crosses fields before passing through mature woods as it drops down to the River Don and the Tin Mill ponds. We return to the Town Hall via Ellen Cliff and the Ford Lane path skirting Fox Valley.

1. From the Town Hall turn off Manchester Road down Fox Valley Way toward the roundabout, passing Fox Valley on your right. You will pass three works of art which were completed by Sheffieldbased artist Pete McKee in Spring 2016.

The stainless steel figure on the gable end to your left symbolises Samuel Fox (1815-87) who was a British industrialist and businessman noted for developing the Paragon umbrella frame. He also founded the Stocksbridge steelworks.

On your right is a striking (14 x 5) m work which is painted on the gable end of the Sandersons Department Store. Slightly further, in the centre of the roundabout is the bronze Grandad Fox character.

2. Cross the roundabout and walk past the offices on your left. Turn left and go up Hunshelf Road for about 100 m.

3. Take the signed footpath which cuts back on the right.

4. Follow the paved path up to the houses and take the paved footpath up the hill by the side of the houses.

5. Continue up the path until it opens out into a field. Turn left taking the path that goes along behind the houses, not the path that continues up the hill.

6. At the path junction with the steps and the rams head marker post, take the lower fork in the path (6)

7. Continue with the stone retaining wall on your right. Go through the gates onto Pea Royd Lane and turn right.

8. Continue up the hill, passing over the by-pass. At the left bend, take the right turn down the farm track towards Wellhouse Farm.

9. After 100 m take the footpath on the left. The path follows narrow track that climbs diagonally up the hill towards the wind turbine.

10. Continue along the ridge past the wind turbine to the entrance on the left. Pass through the stone wall, skirting the Isle of Skye Quarry.

11. There is a second toposcope (a circular metal viewpoint on a stone plinth) directly ahead. From there, go diagonally across the quarry, emerging onto the cricket pitch.

12. Follow the wall down by the right hand side of the pitch down to the Hill Top Lane.

13. Turn right and go along the lane between the houses. Continue along the track beyond the houses, keeping the wall to your right

14. Drop down into the quarry and follow the path round to the right.

15. When the path swings left take the path straight on that goes up, and out of, the quarry.

16. Cross the field, aiming for the stone gateway opposite and pass through the stone slit stile by the metal gate.

17. Proceed along the ridge as it gently descends. Then cross the sunken farm track and go over the stile opposite continuing down to the buildings at Holly Hall.

18. Go down the lane then take the path through the metal kissing gate on the right.

19. Initially keep to the top of the woods, with the open field to your left. At the end of the field continue in the same direction following the path along the ridge.

20. Follow the path down, continuing down the hill when it joins the track. At the bottom of the track the route turns right following the track past the Tin Mill ponds.

These were associated with the Wortley Tin Mill which was probably established in 1743, closing in 1860. The site is a rare example of an early tin plate manufactory, particularly outside of Wales, and is possibly the most northerly 18th.century tin mill known in England.

Despite its conversion to a rolling mill by the 19th.century, when it was adapted for rolling iron bars and plates. the complex does not appear to have significantly altered from its original layout.

On your left, you will pass the ruins of the wire mill, a rolling mill and three workshops.

20, Instead of turning right, turn left and go down to the River Don and towards the stepping stones. This is the ‘Wortley Leppings,’ an ancient crossing point.

21. The track opens out onto the main road, Wortley Road, the A6102. Turn right. Pass under the railway bridge. Continue for about 100 m, then turn right up the marked footpath just before the houses on Truman Grove.

Follow this lane up hill, crossing the railway tracks, and out of the woods into open fields with views, to your left, across to Deepcar. This line was originally privately built in 1877 to transport steel and goods and to link with the national rail network.

22. When your reach Ellen Cliffe farm pass through the farm yard. 10 m after the wooden kissing gate, the footpath cuts down across the field on your left. There are wooden steps down at the start of this path. Aim for the far end of the wall at the bottom of the field.

23. Go through the wooden kissing gate and down, keeping the wall on your left. When you reach the River Don, turn right, keeping the river on your left.

24. Follow the path, and then the road, along the edge of the Stonebridge Homes Fox Valley housing development.

25. When you reach the road: either 26a. Turn right and follow the road until you reach Hunshelf Road or

26b. Cross the road, turn right and passing Aldi on your left, enter the Fox Valley Retail Park.

27. When you reach the junction with Fox Valley Way, turn left and retrace your steps back to the start.

Please note until April 2018, there may be some diversions as part of the development of Little Don Link.