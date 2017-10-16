Patients could pedal a new way to fitness

Dialysis patients could pedal their way to fitness at the same time as undergoing lifesaving hospital treatment, thanks to a Sheffield Hospitals Charity appeal.

The appeal hopes to raise £25,000 to buy two static bikes for patients at the Northern General Hospital’s Sheffield Kidney Institute, allowing patients to achieve physical goals and boost their quality of life.

Just a handful of other cities around the UK are trialling the programme, which has been successful in improving mobility, health and well-being in patients who are on dialysis.

The aim is for it to be an integral part of a patient’s treatment plan.

Sarah Gilbert, specialist physiotherapist in acute medicine therapy services is overseeing the project.

She said: “The important role that exercise plays in leading a healthy life cannot be dismissed. Physical inactivity can lead to many complications which are amplified in patients with kidney disease.

“Dialysis patients spend a lot of their time travelling to and from clinics, on top of time spent receiving treatment.

“Patients spend around four hours, two to four times a week undergoing dialysis. “This equates to around six weeks per year sitting or lying inactive, which means they don’t have as much time for an exercise regime as they would like.”

n Sheffield cardiologists are among a number of world leaders in their specialised fields to have contributed to a major new international cardiology textbook highlighting developments in the field.

Practical Interventional Cardiology includes 14 chapter contributions from interventional cardiologists based at the Northern General Hospital’s South Yorkshire Cardiothoracic Centre – the largest contribution worldwide.

The comprehensive book, which was last updated 15 years ago, was edited and led by Dr Ever Grech, consultant interventional cardiologist at the trust.

It was launched at the European Society of Cardiology annual congress held in Barcelona.

Interventional cardiology procedures are those where heart disease is treated without the need for open heart surgery and often involve the use of thin, hollow, flexible catheters to gain access to the inside of the blood vessels and heart.

Dr Ever Grech, a consultant interventional cardiologist at Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, said: “Interventional cardiology is a rapidly changing field, so I am delighted that many of my colleagues have played such a prominent role in advancing interventional cardiology techniques and expanding the knowledge base that is available to professionals working in the field.”