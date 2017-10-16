Professor hailed for research excellence

A consultant based at Sheffield Teaching Hospitals has won a national award for outstanding research leadership in the NHS.

Professor David Kiely, director of the Sheffield Pulmonary Vascular Disease Unit since 2001, has developed a clinical environment supporting high-quality research, facilitating the evaluation of new technologies and treatments for pulmonary hypertension.

Pulmonary hypertension, or high blood pressure in the lungs, is a rare butserious condition affecting small blood vessels in the lungs and can lead to heart failure.

Professor Kiely’s team, based at theHallamshire, has participated in more than 40 studies, resulting in new drugs and helped to pioneer diagnostic techniques,

He won the award from the National Institute for Health Research Clinical Research Network and Royal College of Physicians.