Chance to buy luxury apartments in cosmopolitan area of Sheffield - OIRO £329,950-£349,950

On offer with Blenheim Park Estates is this prestigious development of six, luxury two bedroomed apartments, located in one of the most sought-after cosmopolitan areas of Sheffield.

It is seldom that newly constructed apartments of this quality and finish are built in such a locality.

Dover Heights offers generously proportioned luxury living with under croft parking and lift access to all apartments.

It is situated within a prime location, in the centre of the vibrant and cosmopolitan Ecclesall Road.

The development has been meticulously built by craftsmen to the most exacting specifications to provide lavish accommodation to all six apartments.

They are specified with stylish and contemporary Karl Benz kitchens, modern bathroom suites and luxurious living areas.

This unique development provides an ideal opportunity for anyone who is looking for quality, exclusivity, privacy and security.

There is an opportunity to view Dover Heights at an open day which takes place on Saturday February 4, 11am-3pm.

* Dover Heights, Sheffield, S11 8RH - OIRO £329,950-£349,950