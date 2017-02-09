Converted barn in Epworth - £500,000

Originally a barn and stables serving the neighbouring house this detached family home belies its humble beginnings, having been extended to provide a six bedroom family home set in approximately 3.3 acres of land with a broad gravel reception area, formal garden and paddocks.

Converted by the current owner this superb home offers that unique combination of accommodation suited to relaxed family living and outstanding equestrian facilities.

The property has been designed so that the traditional open plan kitchen, dining room and comfortable lounge with multi fuel burning stove enjoy views over the gardens to the paddocks and beyond.

To the first floor there are two bedrooms with paddock views served by a shower room.

Arranged to the ground floor from a long internal hallway are four bedrooms, one with en-suite as well as a family bathroom, the arrangement of the rooms could provide annex accommodation with shared use of the kitchen or conversion of one of the rooms to a kitchenette.

This excellent family home offers peaceful family living.

* Tanyard, 67a Station Road, Epworth - £500,000, contact Fine & Country on 01724 304999.