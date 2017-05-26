Doncaster housing developer gets dirty for charity

Strata, the design-led private home builder with two developments in Doncaster, has kick started its annual fundraising drive with a mud run, raising more than £6,000 for Danielle’s Flutterbyes.

In support of Strata’s 2017 charity of the year, more than 37 team members battled 60 obstacles, across either 5 or 10k as part of the X-Runner Wild Mud Run.

Commenting of the run that incorporated water, tunnels, tightropes and fire is Leonie Weaver, Charity and Events Manager at Strata: “The Strata team have embarked on a mud run for the last few years, so you would have thought that we knew what to expect!

“But this new course certainly put us through our paces and nothing really prepares you for the mud that you must wade through! Saying all that, it was a brilliant course and so much fun. Knowing that every step you take and each obstacle completed is helping to raise money for such a good cause really propels you through.

“When we take on these challenges or get involved in a fundraising activity we do it as a Strata family. Our own families, friends and members of our supply chain all get involved; this makes a huge difference, not just to the money raised but also to the comradery and the experience as a whole!”

The Strata team were joined by charity founder, Sarah Taylor and her partner Simon. Sarah, who set up the Nottingham-based charity in memory of her sister Danielle, who sadly lost her battle against kidney disease in 2014.

Danielle’s Flutterbyes aims to help young people suffering from the disease by funding activities, holidays, days out and equipment to make life easier while they’re receiving treatment.

Sarah comments: “Wow, what an experience. When we found out about the run we expected the obvious and anticipated being caked in mud, but adding the obstacles was truly frightening and exhilarating all rolled into one. Well done everyone! We are immensely proud and so pleased to have joined in all of the fun.”

Ruth Braddock, Danielle’s mum and co-founder of Danielle’s Flutterbyes said: “Before we started the run I saw all of the Strata team in t-shirts with our charity branding on their backs and got a real lump in my throat! Having so many people taking the time and making the effort to raise money that will make such a difference is wonderful to see and to be a part of.”

The Mud run is Strata’s first major fundraising activity for 2017 and forms part of a collection of charitable events that will take place throughout the year.

All funds raised by individuals taking part in each event are match funded by Strata and donated to Danielle's Flutterbyes.