Extended 1950s detached bungalow for sale in Bradway - £285,000

A fantastic opportunity to acquire this extended 1950s, detached bungalow, has come up.

The property is offered for sale with the benefit of no chain.

This well proportioned bungalow is situated in a highly sought after suburb of Sheffield and is conveniently located for a host of local amenities and public transport links.

Whilst requiring some cosmetic upgrading, the property has been well maintained throughout and benefits from gas fired central heating, uPVC double glazing, off road parking and a good sized garage. An internal inspection is highly recommended to appreciate the size and versatility of accommodation on offer.

* 4 Bradway Grange Road, Bradway, Sheffield - OIRO £285,000, contact Andersons on 0114 283 4050.