History in the making - Sheffield school children choose new street names

Creating street names is just one of the myriad of tasks housebuilder and local councils must do when laying the foundations for a new homes development.

But one housebuilder has worked with local school children to create some of the street names at its forthcoming Sheffield development, Woodmore Place, in the suburb of Mosborough.

“It has been most enjoyable to involve the children in the street naming process and we thank them all for their efforts,” said Sarah Whinfrey Regional Sales manager Miller Homes Yorkshire. “The name of the development was also crated by Mosborough Primary pupil Macauley Marrison and their involvement will give the development a legacy that will be there always.”

Year 6 pupils Tahlia Mulleague, Emily Clarke and Joey Bishop will have their ideas of Pearl Road, Redwood Lane and Ruby Road attributed to street names in the development in addition to Luna Way, Imperial Close and Honeydew Way – all of which are names of, or associated with, moths.

“Naming streets is far more complicated than people realise and this was a very interesting lesson for the children in how this is achieved,” said Sarah. “Sheffield City Council have been most helpful and co-operative and their suggestion of the Moth theme helped guide the children down a new theme and stimulate ideas.”

“The children have relished in the fact that their ideas could become part of their local history,” said year 6 school teacher Suzanne Napier. “We incorporated the project into our learning curriculum and the children enjoyed researching the local area and habitat to formulate their suggestions. We are delighted that Macauley’s idea was chosen as the development name and just as excited to be seeing the street names provided by Tahlia, Emily and Joey when they appear.”

Woodmore Place will bring a selection of 2, 3 and 4 bedroom homes to Mosborough. Award winning team of site manager Vic Young and Lyn Macklam sales adviser will be there to help customers through their house buying journey.

Anyone who is interested should register to receive updates and information at - https://www.millerhomes.co.uk/new-homes/yorkshire/woodmore-place-off-westfield-crescent.aspx