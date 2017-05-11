Housebuilder backs children’s creative project in South Yorkshire

A nursery in Darnall is set to inspire youngsters with a sensory space thanks to a donation from a leading UK housebuilder.

Darnall Community Nursery has now reached their fundraising target with a £960 donation from Persimmon Homes West Yorkshire, to finish work on an indoor sensory experience for children.

The donation comes as part of the housebuilder’s Community Champions initiative, which gives away up to £2,000 to charities across the region.

Nationally, the scheme has given away over £1million since March 2015.

The nursery’s Creative Voices project will help those with special educational needs, disabilities and language and communication difficulties.

Claire Ward, early years manager at Darnall Community Nursery, said: “We are over the moon to have received this generous £960 donation from Persimmon Homes West Yorkshire – and in the process complete our fundraising project.

“The money will make a big difference to our Creative Voices project, meaning we can complete the final stage of our indoor creative sensory space.

“This space will provide bespoke creative work stations where children can explore and experiment with wide variety of art media.

“It will be a great asset to the nursery by providing long term opportunities for our children to participate in unrestricted creative play.”

Simon Whalley, sales director at Persimmon Homes West Yorkshire, said: “Darnall Community Nursery’s Creative Voices project is sure to be brilliant for their children and it’s something we’re proud to back through Community Champions.

“As always it was a difficult decision to select our Community Champions but I would encourage any charity or organisation that missed out this time, even if they have won previously, to apply again.”

To apply for a slice of Community Champions funding, please visit www.persimmonhomes.com/charity