Housing developer ensures Sheffield primary pupils are always seen

Year 5 and 6 pupils at Dore Primary School will no longer have to worry about being seen when they’re out and about, after the Yorkshire division of national homebuilder, Bellway supplied both classes with high-visibility vests.

Bellway, which is currently building on Furniss Avenue in Dore, decided to provide the vests after hearing that pupils in the top two classes at the Ofsted outstanding primary school on the same street were without them.

Melanie Smith, Bellway Yorkshire’s sales manager, said: “As a builder site safety is of absolute importance, and safety clothing plays a huge role in keeping our developments safe during the construction period.”

“This focus on safety is something we all carry over into every other aspect of our lives, and so when our sales advisor, Amanda heard that year 5 and 6 at Dore Primary needed high visibility vests for use on school outings, and for walking to and from school during the winter months, we didn’t hesitate in placing an order for them.”

Jason Fletcher, deputy head at Dore Primary School, added: ““Even in small a village like Dore the roads can get exceptionally busy, especially at the beginning and end of the school day and anything that can be done to enhance pupil safety, both during those times and on school outings, is always welcome.”

“Bellway has shown a great community spirit by providing the vests and I’m sure they’ll be put to a great deal of use over the coming weeks and months.”

"Dore is a lovely village, with fantastic amenities, great transport links, an outstanding primary school, and a demand for homes that is as high as anywhere in South Yorkshire," added Melanie.

