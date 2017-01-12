Magnificent manor house for sale on edge of Peak National Park - price guide £1m-£1.2m

This is a magnificent manor house situated in a spectacular position on the edge of the Peak National Park.

It enjoys uninterrupted views from every room over rolling open countryside, moorland and dams.

The property is set in approximately 46 acres and was built in the 13th century and extended in 1670 and 1980.

It has oil central heating and double glazing and is fitted throughout to the highest standard.

The accommodation comprises: an entrance vestibule, bespoke hand made dining kitchen with Aga, an utility room, downstairs toilet, separate dining room, and a spacious lounge with a multi-fuel stove.

There is also a large garden room, study/bedroom five, dressing room and bathroom, and a magnificent sitting room with multi-fuel stove.

.

Upstairs are a further four double bedrooms - three with en-suite - and a luxurious family bathroom.

From the kitchen via a staircase is access to a separate annexed accommodation. Outside are stunning grounds with ponds, lawned gardens. a pinelog heated swimming pool and changing room area. This is a magnificent manor house situated in a spectacular position on the edge of the Peak National Park.

It enjoys uninterrupted views from every room over rolling open countryside, moorland and dams.

The property is set in approximately 46 acres and was built in the 13th century and extended in 1670 and 1980.

.

It has oil central heating and double glazing and is fitted throughout to the highest standard.

The accommodation comprises: an entrance vestibule, bespoke hand made dining kitchen with Aga, an utility room, downstairs toilet, separate dining room, and a spacious lounge with a multi-fuel stove.

There is also a large garden room, study/bedroom five, dressing room and bathroom, and a magnificent sitting room with multi-fuel stove.

Upstairs are a further four double bedrooms - three with en-suite - and a luxurious family bathroom.

From the kitchen via a staircase is access to a separate annexed accommodation. Outside are stunning grounds with ponds, lawned gardens. a pinelog heated swimming pool and changing room area.