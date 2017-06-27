Online agencies are new hot property

I started my estates agency career now almost 17 years ago. From working on the railway to the glitz and glamour of property, pin stripe suits, clip boards and BMW cars - well that’s what I thought it was

all about.

I started working for Asda Property Services where I learnt the trade and gained all the relevant qualifications then naturally working my way through the different levels and roles in the industry as I gained more experience.

So, the BMW cars got bigger, the pinstripe suits became louder and the clip boards, well somehow, they always remained the same, but putting aside the stereo types of the job my passion for estate agency was always about customers.

A high street wasn’t a high street if it didn’t have an estates agency shop front.

They were always busy. Full of buyers, sellers, landlords, tenants people picking up brochures, property pages or just nipping in for a general chat and a cuppa, but now in 2017 you’d be lucky if you had three to four people walk in your office all day with a few more on Saturday if there was no football on.

I was recently involved in a large project opening a chain of estate agency branches where the vision was to produce an environment that was more informal, relaxed. They were state of the art, technology based, and interactive.

They were launched very successfully, looked amazing and

were even featured in top industry magazines, but the footfall level of customers just wasn’t there in my opinion to justify the cost of a high street unit and its development.

Technology has turned estate agency on its head.

Customers now have full access to everything with just a touch of a button - some 2.6 million people visit Rightmove and Zoopla each day. We can view a property on our smart phones, tablets, laptops 24/7, virtual reality viewings, 360 video tours - the technology is amazing with a catalogue of sold data available to the public for comparable property prices, customers now have knowledge and control.

It is sad to say but estate agents no longer need to be on the high street. Customers can achieve everything they need with an online agency hence the growth of online/hybrid agents in the last 12 months, now occupying 6 per cent of the whole market and growing rapidly.

They are the future: forefront in technology, available seven days a week with experienced people in the industry, and at a fraction of the cost.

With no big high street overheads, pin stripe suits and BMW cars to pay for, customers have a win-win scenario.

I am aware that in the infant stages of online estate agency there was some bad press but as with any new business venture you must crack a few eggs before you can make an omelette. I now feel the industry has learnt very quickly from its mistakes and that online/hybrid estate agency is ready for the next step to become recognised as the go- to place to sell or let your property.

Therefore, we have proudly launched RHJ Estates and Lettings.

Our ethos is to be.

n Simple: for clients to understand and use.

n Smarter: for clients to be in control and access their account 24/7.

n Better: by paying a fixed fee and saving thousands of pounds by not paying high commission fees.

No pin stripe suits, no clip boards but great customer service.