PROPERTY OF THE WEEK: Main Road, Ridgeway - £550,000

The property of the week is an outstanding and unique four bedroom detached residence which epitomises understated style and elegance.

Generously proportioned and beautifully presented throughout, this delightful family home nestles within the much sought after village of Ridgeway on the rural outskirts of Sheffield and is located close to Ridgeway Primary School. It is a fine and deceptively spacious property with a range of versatile accommodation over two floors. If entertaining is your thing then the exceptional reception/entertainment area and formal lounge will be sure to impress. This property has been elegantly refurbished and extended over the years and offers beautiful decor enjoying many delightful features complemented by an impressive contemporary twist. The breakfast kitchen has been well thought out and designed and opens to a beautiful reception/entertainment area providing access to the formal dining room, impressive lounge, snug/bedroom two, bedroom three and stylish shower room. A staircase leads to the master bedroom, dressing room, stylish bathroom and further bedroom. To the outside of the property there are attractive gardens and fantastic entertaining space. Leading out from the exceptional lounge through French doors, is a paved patio area ideal for entertaining. This leads on to a well-presented lawn, which covers two sides of the property. The gardens include a delightful variety of mature plants and shrubs, including an old olive tree. The property provides two driveways with ample off-street parking with electric gates and garage. This superb residence is well worthy of an internal inspection to fully appreciate the blend of contemporary styling combined with the huge array of sophistication and style. To arrange a viewing or for more information contact the estate agent William H Brown on 0114 247 1421.