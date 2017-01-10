PROPERTY OF THE WEEK: Sheffield Road, Woodhouse Mill, Sheffield - £425,000-£450,000

Well proportioned and well positioned, this substantial, four double bedroom, detached home has so many features for you to see that a viewing is a must.

The rooms on the ground floor are of a good size and the breakfast kitchen is a great place to start the day. The ground floor accommodation comprises an entrance door giving access into the grand hallway. There is a cloakroom with toilet and wash basin, and space for coats and shoes. In the dining room is a natural decor and front facing window and there is a good sized beautifully presented lounge with a multi fuel stove and rear facing doors giving access to the garden. The kitchen is fitted with a substantial range of country style classic wall and base units, a complementary worktop incorporating one and a half bowl sink, an integrated dishwasher, space for a range style cooker, integrated fridge/freezer, and ample space for a table and chairs. The property also benefits from a separate utility room which has space and plumbing for a washer and a dryer. There is also an office space with modern style sliding storage. On the first floor is a landing giving access to bedroom one which has single and double wardrobes. This room has an impressive en-suite comprising a low flush toilet, hand wash basin, and heated towel rail. There is also a dressing room with single and double wardrobes. There are a further three bedrooms. In the family bathroom there is a substantial size suite comprising a corner Jacuzzi bath, a walk in shower, pedestal hand wash basin, and toilet. Outside there is an impressive front garden with gravelled driveway, and a stone built detached double garage with storage. In the side and rear gardens are generous lawns with a variety of well planted mature shrubs and borders, and a block paved patio area. For more information, or to arrange a viewing, of this property, please contact estate agent Haybrook on 01142 511710.