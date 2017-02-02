Renovated Todwick property that dates back to the 1700s - £450,000-£480,000

Renovated to the highest of standards is this beautiful Grade 2 listed five bedroom character property.

The fabulous family home has parts dating back to the 1700s and has been recently extended to provide versatile living accommodation.

With a wealth of charm and character, the property retains many original features and offers a mix of traditional and contemporary accommodation.

This lovely property is located in the heart of Todwick village with easy access to motorway networks, schools and local amenities.

The accommodation benefits from an open plan kitchen/family room, flexible living space, a generous rear garden and field views to the rear.

* 32 Kiveton Lane, Todwick - £450,000-£480,000, contact Haybrook on 01142 511 710.