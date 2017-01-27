South Yorkshire team raises over £23,000 for brain tumour charity

South Yorkshire housebuilder team, Barratt Developments, which includes the David Wilson Homes and Barratt Home brands, has been fundraising for the Brain Tumour Charity since the start of 2016, raising over £23,000 throughout the year.

On Tuesday, The Brain Tumour charity was presented with a cheque of the total amount raised.

After losing a loved member of the team to a brain tumour, Barratt Developments decided to pull together to raise money for a charity close to the company’s heart. The Brain Tumour Charity’s dedication and expertise to supporting people with brain tumours has seen £18.3 million invested into pioneering research, and has helped support over 20,000 people. The charity has also reduced the average childhood diagnosis time from 14.4 to 6.4 weeks through its HeadSmart campaign; helping save time and lives.

Barratt Developments’ fundraising activity has included everything from “bake offs” to raffles, tuck shops and an annual charity golf day, where the company raised £8,000 alone.

For more information about Barratt Developments Yorkshire East visit www.barrattdevelopments.co.uk/barratt/en/contact/officelocations/northern.

For further information on The Brain Tumour Charity, please visit: www.thebraintumourcharity.