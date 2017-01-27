Strong South Yorkshire house sales reported after part exchange event

Housebuilder Barratt Homes, which is constructing the Evolution and The Hedgerows developments in Rotherham, has reported strong sales following its recent part exchange weekend.

Over 20 reservations were made as a result of the event, with three of these coming from the Evolution and The Hedgerows developments, demonstrating the buoyancy of the housing market.

The exclusive event saw an independent team provide same-day valuations of visitors’ current properties, compared to the normal seven-day turnaround, meaning that a price can be agreed with the Barratt Homes part exchange team on the day.

The part exchange scheme has increased in popularity over the past 12 months and means that buyers are left with no estate agent fees at the end of the sale and no chain to slow down the moving process. By taking advantage of the instant part exchange weekend, buyers are able to move into their new Barratt home sooner than usual, stress and hassle free.

Sam Wood, Sales Director at Barratt Homes Yorkshire West, said: “We’re delighted to have seen such strong sales following our Part Exchange event across the region. The part exchange process is so simple and is proving extremely popular – it’s fantastic to see so many visitors looking to purchase quality homes at our developments.”

Evolution is a fantastic development of stylish two and four bedroom apartments, situated in Waverley, five miles from both Rotherham and Sheffield. Homes are available to purchase from £139,995. The Hedgerows is a collection of three and four bedroom homes located in the village of Thurcroft, just east of Rotherham, with homes starting from £169,995.

For more information about Barratt Homes visit www.barratthomes.co.uk.