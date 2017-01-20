Stunning listed cottage in Norton - £295,000

On offer this week is a stunning stone built Grade II Listed three bedroom cottage which forms part of an historic development in a stunning location accessed via a long driveway leading to a courtyard area.

The property retains many appealing and charming period features which complement the attractive stylish and modern decor.

.

It fully warrants an internal inspection to appreciate the style and character of the accommodation on offer.

On the ground floor is a superb dining kitchen which has two integrated fridges, an integrated dishwasher, and space for a range cooker.

The dining area has ample space for a large family table and the living room is light and airy with a lovely focal feature being a large Severn wood burning stove.

There is also an utility room with space and plumbing for a washing machine, and a separate toilet.

.

On the first floor is the master bedroom with an en-suite shower room, and a further two bedrooms and family bathroom.

Outside, there is a driveway which provides off-road car parking.

* Corner Cottage, 8 The Oakes, Oakes Park, Norton - £295,000, contact Saxton Mee on 0114 268 3241.